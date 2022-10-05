A light pole has been knocked over by a car that crashed into it on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services have been called to the crash scene at the corner of Lansell and Kennedy streets in East Bendigo.
Police at the scene said a Holden ute driven by a 26-year-old woman hit the light pole, causing it to topple.
North bound traffic on Charleston Road is currently being diverted until Powercor can clear the area.
Senior constable Dale Andrews confirmed the Bendigo woman has been transported to hospital as a result of the crash, however the details of her injuries are unclear at this stage.
"We're still investigating the cause of the collision, no other vehicles were involved," he said.
