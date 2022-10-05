Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services called to crash at corner of Lansell and Kennedy streets in East Bendigo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:22am, first published 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in East Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

A light pole has been knocked over by a car that crashed into it on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.