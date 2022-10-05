Bendigo Advertiser
Ross Wilson to play at Sanguine Estate in Heathcote on October 30

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
Ross Wilson will play at Sanguine Estate in Heathcote on October 30. Picture supplied

Veteran Aussie rocker Ross Wilson is hoping a greener approach to live music will catch on.

