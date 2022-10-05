Veteran Aussie rocker Ross Wilson is hoping a greener approach to live music will catch on.
Working with Green Music Australia, Wilson will play at Sanguine Estate in Heathcote on October 30 in a gig designed to be produces in a more sustainable way.
The Cool World tour also includes bands The Badloves and King Canyon as well as Ross Wilson and teh Peaceniks.
"The objective is to leave a minimal footprint after each event," he said.
"I've been playing since early '70s as a professional musician, songwriter and producer and (climate change) is not a new idea.
"The idea that the planet is warming up and we're over-consuming has been around a very long time. It was just that not everybody was on board."
Wilson said there is now a more serious push forward for the music - and other - to create more sustainable, green events.
"Fifty yeas ago it wasn't as urgent. Now practically everything is over-packaged, over-chemicalised," he said.
"There's not hell of a lot I can do as one person, I still drive a car to a gig. You go to gigs and there's plastic bottles water.
"On a personal scale it feels like separating recyclables into one bin might not do a lot but if I can raise the consciousness a bit, it might get a corporate response. Why can't corporations be responsible for gathering back the trash (they help create)?"
Wilson has connection in central Victoria making him a regular visitor to the area.
"We go through there a bit and I'm known crack the odd bottle Heathcote wine - very nice drop it is too," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Having been part of Australia's music industry since the 1970s, Wilson has a lengthy back catalog of songs he can call on for his shows.
"I have got a few in the can and can slip few new ones in the repertoire," he said. "There is lots of Daddy Cool and we are celebrating our 50th year of Eagle Rock. then it comes into Mondo Rock and my solo stuff.
"I'm playing pretty much all the time. I still do a bit of pub work, I play everywhere - festivals, pubs, concert in theatres.
"The equipment is a lot better now, the PAs are much better. In the beginning you were rather constrained by the lack of equipment but so much of it wasn't invented."
His experience has allowed him to identify the best way to create more sustainable shows.
"We play more smaller venues, not the giant Day on the Green type shows," he said.
"Everyone still has a great time and you get out into the regions to place you wouldn't go to as often. The infrastructure is there with smaller wineries.
"This show is something that has kind of evolved. I tried this format a couple of times already and Cool World worked very well."
Ross Wilson's Cool World in on at Sanguine Estate in Heathcote on October 30. Tickets are available through Ticketebo.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.