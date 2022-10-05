Gun forward Caleb Logan caps stellar season with Essendon VWFL accolade

BENDIGO'S Caleb Logan has capped his fifth season with Essendon's wheelchair football team by winning the inaugural Louis Rowe Medal.
Presented at the club's Crichton Medal function at Crown Casino on Monday night, the Louis Rowe Medal was awarded to the player who "demonstrated composure, a selfless attitude, implausible leadership and willpower consistently throughout the season".
That player was forward Logan, who has been part of the Essendon team since the inaugural season of the Robert Rose Foundation Victorian Wheelchair Football League in 2018.
"It's really good to win this and shows the work that I've been putting in has paid off," Logan said on Wednesday.
It's really good to win this and shows the work that I've been putting in has paid off- Caleb Logan
"You don't play to win these type of awards, it's about winning a premiership, which, unfortunately we haven't been able to do yet."
Logan is one of the star forwards of the VWFL who had a stellar season in attack scoring 115 goals - a massive increase on his previous season high of 31 goals.
"I'm not really too sure what I put the improvement down to... it's probably my speed and ability to ball-chase that are my main strengths," Logan said.
Logan and his Essendon team-mates fell short in their bid to win the club's first VWFL premiership last month when beaten by Richmond by 30 points at the Boroondara Sports Complex.
The Tigers won 17.8 (110) to 12.8 (80), handing the Bombers their third-consecutive grand final defeat following previous losses to Collingwood in 2021 and St Kilda in 2020.
Essendon captain-coach Louis Rowe, who has stood down after five years at the helm of the team, said Logan - who is nicknamed "Seagull" - was well deserving of the medal named in his honour.
"We call Caleb Seagull because he swoops on the ball like a seagull does with a chip," Rowe said.
"He's a key forward and probably his biggest strength is he has a lot of pace; he has that real knack to be able to pick the ball up off the ground and put it through for a goal.
"He can slot them from anywhere, but he is particularly good with the ground balls and getting away from his opponents.
"Caleb is a very deserving winner of the award and it's a tremendous honour for him.
"We all think he's our best player, but this award isn't just about being the best player, it's also about reflecting the team values based around commitment, celebrating, competing and care.
"We voted after each game on the person we felt best displayed those values and Caleb has constantly shown those throughout the season."
Already a passionate Essendon supporter, Logan, who was born with Spina bifida, was the first player selected by Essendon in the inaugural VWFL draft in 2018.
"Caleb has been fantastic for us over the five years. He's our vice-captain and a fairly quiet guy, but he has opened up over the years and we're seeing more of him each season," Rowe said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.