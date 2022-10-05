Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Gun forward Caleb Logan caps stellar season with Essendon VWFL accolade

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:28am, first published 1:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essendon wheelchair football team key forward Caleb Logan. Picture by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.