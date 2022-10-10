For Ashley Bennallack, combining cycling with mental wellbeing is a no-brainer.
The mental health and wellbeing consultant founded CycleWELL in 2018, an organisation centred around cyclo-tourism and retreats giving participants the tools to look after themselves.
"I'd been riding in Bendigo for about 10 years and had seen a lot of friends my age and older go through divorces, cancer and all sorts of stuff," he said. "I saw the cycling community is what held them together a lot of the time.
"Seven out of nine suicides are men and the age group of 35 through to 54 is where it's really bad, and that correlates really well with the age group that rides bike."
Mr Bennallack said CycleWELL has hosted four all-male retreats and will host its first all-female retreat in November.
The events are usually based in Bright, providing participants an opportunity to ride around regional Victoria while learning valuable mental health tools.
Cyclists, particularly men, are more likely to open up about mental health issues when they're doing something, Mr Bennallack said.
"Men communicate generally shoulder to shoulder," he said. "They generally don't like to sit down and talk, they like to be doing something. By sitting in a bunch cycling, it really helps them open up and have a chat.
"A lot of cyclists know that cycling makes them feel good, but they don't actually understand that's because it builds positive emotion, it gives them a sense of purpose, a community and engagement," he said.
"It makes them feel like there's something bigger than themselves, we take them away and explain that to them."
Mr Bennallack is gearing up for CycleWELL's biggest event, a 400-kilometre bike ride along some of central Victoria's best gravel trails in March next year.
He said money raised from the Grind for Mental Health event will go towards Lifeline Central Victoria and Mallee and the Reach Foundation.
"I thought Bendigo's an awesome place, we've got beautiful gravel trails to ride so why don't we get people to come to Bendigo for a weekend to see the sites and to go for a ride," he said.
"Because of the way CycleWELL works, I'm working towards it being social enterprise and I want to be able to donate about half of what we raise back into mental health charities.
"CycleWELL is in that preventative space; we do positive psychology and mindset coaching for people who are in a relatively good space and want to be better. But I thought we need to have that whole solution and we also need to start as young as we can.
"I contacted Reach because they specialise in the teenage area, if we can help them keep doing what they're doing, they can help younger kids.
"With Lifeline, everybody knows them, they provide an awesome service all the way up to Mildura. They are there for crisis support, but they're also there for preventative stuff with their mental health first aid program."
Mr Bennallack said he is looking for more major sponsors to partner with the organisation in the lead up to Grind for Mental Health.
For more information on CycleWELL's events visit cyclewell.com.au.
