Another north central Victorian service is set to benefit from funding for regional and rural communities.
Inglewood and Districts Health Service (IDHS) clinical and community service director Dallas Coghill said the organisation was fortunate enough to receive $10,000 from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR).
"The allocated funds will be used with other funding provided to enhance the outdoor experience for our residents," Mr Coghill said.
"IDHS has been able to create a kitchen garden within our facility, and our vision is to implement a paddock to plate program for our residents.
"This program will ensure that residents are involved in all stages from planting to harvesting to cooking and consumption of the food."
Mr Coghill said being located in a rural setting, many of the residents have a farming background themselves and the centre wanted to recreate that connection with this program.
"The FRRR funds will specifically provide opportunities for our residents to access this garden by creating safer paths, purchase of outdoor furniture and some excavation works to our site," he said.
"COVID has impacted everyone in different ways, our vision is for these funds to provide greater opportunities for our residents to be outside in the fresh air.
"It also provides opportunities for the community to reengage with our services in a COVID safe environment.
"By providing opportunities for our residents and staff to reconnect and enjoy the outdoors it will reduce that sense of isolation."
The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's (FRRR) strengthening rural communities (SRC) program has supported 130 projects across remote, rural and regional parts of Australia through a series of grants.
The projects, including some in the central Victorian region, are all community-led initiatives that will have a direct benefit to the people living in the local area.
"IDHS is extremely thankful to FRRR and the funding it provides, we have been fortunate to receive other funding through this organisation in the past and it has had significant benefits to our community," Mr Coghill said.
Across the country, 50 projects have particularly benefitted from funding to support COVID recovery and will share in $834,892.
The latest round of funding will also provide $410,519 of support to 25 projects in aid of continued recovery from the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires.
55 recipients within the "small and vital" stream sharing $418,120 in grants
This stream funds projects that locals prioritise to take advantage of opportunities, address gaps in services or generally enhance the vitality of remote, rural and regional communities.
Jill Karena, Place Portfolio Lead at FRRR, said this round of applications really highlighted the need for initiatives to tackle the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is the first SRC round where we've received applications for COVID recovery support through the RRC stream and there were some obvious trends," she said.
"A large majority of the applications we received were related to mental health issues and social dislocation, which is a strong indicator of how remote, rural and regional Australia is faring in the wake of the pandemic and successive disaster events including fires, floods and drought."
Ms Karena said this situation was often also exacerbated by the housing crisis and increased costs of living.
"We also clearly saw the impacts of COVID on the sustainability of these backbone organisations, with 30 percent of applications seeking support to ensure they can continue their day-to-day work, providing critical services and support, often to the most vulnerable members of the community," she said.
"There was also a strong trend toward greater community connection, with projects to help bring the community together to share their experiences and support one another in their ongoing recovery."
More information about the SRC program is available at frrr.org.au/sr.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
