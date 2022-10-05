Do: inspect and monitor your dam prior to flooding. Clear spillways and outlet pipes to help pass floodwater, and repair any cracks and other defects.

Don't: pump any water on your property into GMW irrigation or drainage channels unless you have a current pumping agreement and have gained approval from GMW to commence pumping. This is to ensure additional water pumped into these systems does not exceed the channel capacity and cause additional flooding.

Do: prepare to move machinery and livestock to higher ground.

Don't: cut your channel to remove water from your property. In a flood event, GMW's irrigation system may need to be locked to prevent water travelling down the system and flooding other landholders.

Do: contact GMW's 24-hour Emergency Line on 1800 064 184 if you have any concerns about the safety of your property. For flood or storm emergency assistance from the SES call 132 500.