UPDATE, 3pm: Water companies in central and northern Victoria are putting measures in place ahead of the wet weather on its way to the region.
Coliban Water has issued an alert to customers, informing them of works they will begin soon.
"Current La Nina conditions mean our catchments are saturated and cannot absorb any more water," a spokesperson said.
"This creates high levels of run-off and flooding in local waterways that flows through to the storages at our various water reclamation plants.
"This issue is currently affecting many local water authorities as the rain continues to fall."
With the wet weather forecast for the coming days, Coliban Water has actioned its emergency response plan, which includes installing the northern flood gate in Rochester.
"This action is precautionary only, and one part of our overall management of the weather forecast in the coming days," the spokesperson said.
You can visit coliban.com.au/interruptions for the latest updates.
Residents are encouraged to visit SES Victoria website at ses.vic.gov.au for information on how to understand official flood warnings and tips and advice on how to prepare a flood plan.
Earlier: With many water storages near capacity and further wet weather expected, people who live or farm on floodplains are being urged to prepare their properties.
In a flood event, Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) will be the lead agency and Goulburn-Murray Water will support them to minimise the impact on customers and communities.
However, there are some regulations regarding the works people can undertake on farm dams and channels on their property that GMW enforces.
GMW water storage services general manager Martina Cusack said it is important people consider these regulations when preparing for floods.
"During flood events, the changes people make to farm dams and channels can affect water flows and change conditions downstream," she said.
"It is crucial people know what works are permitted and what works they need authorisation to undertake, both for their own safety and the safety of the community."
This comes as renewed warnings were issued for the Loddon River on Wednesday morning.
The advice message says minor flooding is still along the river downstream of Loddon Weir to Kerang.
In the 24 hours leading to 9am on Wednesday, rainfall totals of up to 10mm were observed across the catchment. Rainfall totals of 10 to 20mm are forecast for Wednesday.
Residents across central Victoria are urged to stay informed, monitor local conditions and remain alert.
If you live, work, or holiday near a floodplain, you can also do the following to prepare:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
