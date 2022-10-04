UPDATE 4PM: Hanson has issued a statement regarding the company's fine for contamination of the Bendigo Creek.
"We take this issue very seriously and are continuing to investigate the alleged contamination from our Concrete Batching Plant in Golden Square, Bendigo," a spokesperson for the company said.
The spokesperson said Hanson will be requesting an internal review of the EPA's decision in line with the statutory timeframe.
"Hanson notes that the alleged location of the polluted water is nearly 300 metres from the plant and is a shared storm water discharge line from residents and other businesses," they said.
"Hanson is committed to protecting the local environment and uses a first flush wastewater treatment system in line with Industry guidelines at this plant to prevent pollution.
"We look forward to working with the EPA to fully understand the source of the contamination in Bendigo Creek."
EARLIER: A concrete company has been fined thousands of dollars for illegally dumping waste into a central Victoria creek.
EPA Victoria has fined Hanson Construction Materials Pty Ltd after tracing contamination in Bendigo Creek back to the company's plant in Golden Square.
Hanson Construction Materials was fined $5548 for unlawfully depositing waste of more than 50 litres - but not more than 1000 litres - into the Bendigo Creek.
EPA north-west region manager Scott Pigdon said the case began when a member of the public reported a grey coloured discharge entering the creek from a storm water drain on August 9.
"EPA officers investigated that day and found a storm water pipe in the creek wall with grey crusting and staining, and a white/grey stain in the creek bed," Dr Pigdon said.
"Field observations showed water in the Bendigo Creek had been affected, and they traced the pipe back to the Hanson Concrete Batching Plant in Thistle St, Golden Square," he said.
According to the EPA, a company employee said the plant's recycling system which washes water used on its trucks had a pump failure and wastewater had escaped into a storm water drain unnoticed.
Discharging waste via storm water is an offence under the Environment Protection Act 2017.
The company was ordered by EPA to immediately seal the storm water pit entrance at the plant to stop any more discharge.
"Every Victorian and every business has a responsibility to take reasonable steps to prevent pollution and harm from their activities, and while EPA resolves many problems with advice or legally enforceable Environmental Action Notices, we don't hesitate to fine or prosecute where harm is being done," Dr Pigdon said.
Under the Environment Protection Act 2017 and the Infringements Act 2006, the operator has the right to have the infringement notice reviewed or be considered by a court.
Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA's 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or providing details online here.
