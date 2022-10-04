Record-breaking conditions for agriculture around the country provide an opportunity for farmers to build financial resources and focus on productivity and innovation, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.
ABARES head Dr Jared Greenville will discuss the message in a talk on "big picture" issues affecting farmers in central Victoria at the agency's Regional Outlook conference in Bendigo today.
Dr Greenville told The Advertiser the agricultural industry had experienced "a remarkable turnaround" in the last two years, with the gross value of agricultural production hitting a record $73 billion in 2020-21, which was then "smashed" in 2021-22, with a figure of $85 billion.
Notable among ABARES figures for the Bendigo region was a quadrupling of farm cash income and profitability for crop farmers over the last six years, with big jumps in 2020-21 and 2021-22, including a 16 per cent rise last year which lifted the average cropping farm cash income to around $420,000.
Better growing conditions coupled with strong international prices saw farm cash incomes rise around most of Australia in 2021-22.
"[Strong prices] are most significant in the cropping sector, where we're seeing some really significant prices for wheat and canola and for barley and so forth," Dr Greenville said.
The strength of prices, currently at an overall 30-year high, was also reflected in a jump of more than $15 billion in trade export figures for 2021-22 to over $65 billion.
However, despite predictions of another good growing year next year, increasing costs and uncertainty around energy prices, inflation and COVID-related issues were "driving down some of our optimism", Greenville said.
His talk would also canvass some of the disruptions "coming down the road", including ever-present biosecurity risks, ongoing labour pressures and less favourable seasonal conditions.
"So the message in dealing with some of these pressures and a return to what might be more typical seasonal conditions comes down to the [need to] focus on productivity, research and development," he said.
"If we're going to continue to grow productivity, it's got to be from new forms of innovation. "And that is going to have to be, I guess, around how we adapt to a changing climate and what we do around increased variability in seasonal conditions and those type of things."
Also important to the profitability of the industry beyond the current boom was the need to meet consumer expectations, particularly around carbon emissions and the sustainability of production.
"So this year is another good year in terms of, I guess, building up the financial resources and so forth that are needed to deal with the volatility that is farming in Australia," Dr Greenville said.
"At the end of the day, it's still a very good time for agriculture."
