NEVER once in 14 career starts has Zoutons raced beyond 1200-metres.
But after breaking through for his third career win over 1000-metres at Mildura on Tuesday, Bendigo trainer Brendon Hearps gave the strongest indication to date that the time was ripe for him to consider stepping the five-year-old gelding up in distance.
Zoutons - by Zoustar, out the smart former Hearps-trained mare Umgeton - broke a 621-day drought between victories with a convincing two-length win.
He had been winless in nine starts since his last success at Kilmore in January last year.
Jockey Alana Kelly took Zoutons straight to the front and from there he was never headed, helping him to extend his impressive first-up record.
The Hearps-trained gelding has won twice and been placed three times when fresh.
The win was somewhat of a relief for Hearps, who sent Zoutons north in a bid to escape the wet after having to scratch him on more than one occasion in recent times, including at Bendigo last Sunday.
"(He) dodged the rain at Bendigo, dodged the wet track, now we're up here and it's raining again," he said.
"It (the track) ended up a good four, but that's the way it goes."
Hearps admitted Zoutons had not been the easiest of horses to manage.
"He's got a lot of problems; of course, he is out of great mare - she keeps on throwing out winners," he said.
"Some of the boys wanted to get out and I said 'don't get out yet, I'll let you know when to get out'.
"He doesn't go all that bad, the horse. There are just little things with him and one piles up against the other.
"We only gave him two runs last prep, I just wasn't happy with him in the finish."
While the bulk of his starts have been run at either 1000-metres or 1110-metres, Hearps is toying with the idea of stepping Zoutons up in distance this preparation.
"I reckon he is going to run some ground this time in - I wouldn't be surprised if he gets 1400m," he said.
"He's out of a good sprinting mare, but I think he is going to get ground.
"To Alana's credit, she rode him once (last preparation) and she said he wants ground and he will lead easier. She was dead right."
Kelly, who has ridden Zoutons twice in total for a win and a placing, praised an impressive performance by the sprinter.
"He went super, he definitely tried very hard today, which helped him out a little bit," she said.
"For him to put them away like that, he's someone you want to stick with."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.