Headspace Bendigo are asking young people to slow down and focus their mental health and wellbeing this headspace Day.
Held on October 5, the day is an annual national day of awareness about young people's mental health and wellbeing and the ways their family and friends can support them.
"The past few years have been tough for young people and their families and headspace day gives our whole team the opportunity to get out into our community and spread our message about looking after our young people's mental health and wellbeing," headspace Bendigo Centre Manager Lindsay Rose said.
Mr Rose said this was an important date for all members of the community but particularly for young people and those with young people in their lives.
The theme for this year's headspace Day is 'Pause. Reflect. Reconnect.'
Headspace Bendigo connected with staff and students from Weeroona College, Bendigo Tafe City Campus and Catherine McCauley College in honour of the day and provided information, resources, and activities to their tips for a healthy headspace.
Through interactive activities, headspace aims to teach students about life, getting through tough times, creating connections, eating well, staying active, getting enough sleep, and cutting back on alcohol and drugs.
Billie Taylor, a youth from the headspace Bendigo Youth Ambassador Group, said their strategies for coping in tough times was to stay active, stay connected with friends and family, and taking time out to do the activities you enjoy.
"It is so important to take care of your mental health," they said.
"For me, I enjoy going for walks, doing exercise like playing sports or doing my karate, and spending time with my dogs and my family.
"As a working university student, I often feel overwhelmed by my workload, so I make sure I take enough time for myself and to engage in an activity which allows me to focus on relaxing rather than the stress of my day."
Billie said headspace was such a fantastic centre because they support young people in a holistic way, with a great team of people including mental health clinicians, GPs, sexual health nurse, exercise physiology, and many others.
"It is so important to seek support when you think you might need someone to talk to, and headspace is a very safe space for young people, of any background or identity, to visit," they said.
Headspace chief Jason Trethowan said many of the young people who came to headspace reported feeling busy, stressed, and anxious about everyday life.
"The blur of mental and emotional demands can sometimes make life feel challenging," Mr Trethowan said.
"That's when it can be useful to pause, to reflect on how you're feeling, and reconnect with the people and things that make you feel good.
For support support, visit your local headspace centre or connect with mental health professionals online at headspace.org.au.
If you need to talk to someone immediately, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.
