Bendigo tennis young guns shine on home courts

Bendigo's Willow Kelly was one of the standout performers at the Bendigo September Junior and Open Zone Series tennis tournament.
The four-day tournament attracted about 300 players from the 10-and-under age group through to open class and some of the region's most promising juniors impressed.
Kelly, 12, won the 14-and-under girls singles title and teamed up with fellow Bendigo player Rielle Armstrong to finish runner-up in the 14-and-under girls doubles.
Amra Fleming won the 12-and-under girls singles matchplay, while Harshil Balraj won the 12-and-under boys band two doubles with partner Roy Savage.
Castlemaine's Lewis Murray was runner-up in the 14-and-under boys band one singles event.
He also finished runner-up in the 14-and-under boys band one doubles event with Castlemaine's Joaquin Demaria O'Sullivan. Joaquin was runner-up in the 14-and-under boys band one singles matchplay event.
In the highest-rated events of the tournament, Jackson Varney was victorious in the men's open final, beating David Reutlinger 6-2, 6-3. Erin Maguire outlasted Grace Darcy in the women's open final 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.