Central Victorian athletes impress at Melbourne marathon festival

MOAMA athlete Archie Reid powered to third place in the 10km at Sunday's running of the Nike Melbourne Marathon festival.
Reid, 21, has achieved great results in road races in recent years, including the 2021 half-marathon in Melbourne, as well as hit-outs in Devonport, Launceston and Sydney.
On Sunday he ran a superb time of 30.22 minutes to be third in a field of 3564 in the 10km showdown.
After a winter where he spent many weeks on the sidelines because of an Achilles injury, Reid fought back to play his role in the Bendigo Bats cross-country team winning premier division in Athletics Victoria XCR22 series.
There were many great results for athletes with links to Bendigo across the marathon of 42.2km, and the half-marathon of 21.1km.
It was a Kenyan double in the marathon as Timothy Kiplagat Ronoh ran a race record of 2hours 9.12minutes as Cornelus Kibet Kiplagat was runner-up in 2:10.24.
Key runners for Bendigo Bats in XCR and also on the track, Nathan Stoate and Brady Threlfall were sixth and 25th in a field of 6207 in times of 2:23.14 and 2:30.44.
Stoate and Reid are both coached by Threlfall a long-time competitor with Bendigo Harriers who is based in Echuca.
Bendigo University AC was well represented in the marathon.
Those from Uni Pride to contest the big race included Rory Flanagan, 2:45.22, 106th; Ingrid Woodward, 3:03.22; first in 50-54 years; Andrew van Agtmaal, 3:08.48; David Cripps, 3:17.50; David Lonsdale, 3:34.32; Patrick Allan, 3:36.07; and Mitch Fitzgerald, 3:31.42.
Jamie Cook from Bendigo Harriers was 201st in 2:51.52, while other athletes with Bendigo links in the event included Luke Millard 2:58.35; Phil Noden, 3:03.23; Richard Gleisner, 3:04.43; and Billy Lacey, 3:34.06.
A star-studded field for the half-marathon included Tokyo Olympics representative Jack Rayner and Bendigo's own Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon star Andy Buchanan.
It was Rayner who powered to victory in the 21.1km contest in 1:02.16 from Matthew Clarke, 1:03.26; Sam McEntee, 1:03.48; and Seth O'Donnell, 1:03.50.
A time of 1:04.28 earned Buchanan fifth place in a race that included the legendary Steve Moneghetti from Ballarat who ran a time of 1:14.24 to be 44th.
Also in the half marathon were University runners Brian Watson, 1:23.31; Darren Hartland, 1:23.52; and Ness Bull, 1:35.28.
The 10km included Jordan Buckell and Jacob Buckell in times of 37.36 and 37.38, as well as Blair Crouch who ran 57.45 in a field of thousands.
