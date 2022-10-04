The colour and creation of the Elmore Field Day's Ag Art Wear competition was farewelled on Tuesday with a final fashion parade.
Designers are tasked with using agricultural materials found on farms to create outfits with up to 50 entries judged each year.
Featuring some of the best designs presented since the Ag Art Wear began in 2001, the final Ag Art parade was held on Tuesday.
Read more:
Elmore Field Days general interest area chair Lorraine Trewick has organised the Ag Art Wear competition since it began. She is now stepping away from the role.
"I've done it for 20 years and more than happy to have done it," she said. "We've grown from nine entries in the first year. At our most had 51, which is fantastic.
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here.
"Every year the quality got higher and higher and every year the top designers would come up with something different. They just do it, they don't get paid for it. They do it on their own free will.
"This year there are no new design, they're all ones from the past."
Ms Trewick said she was constantly surprised at what designers would use in their creations.
"You'll see all these different materials," she said. "I've seen people use tyres, animal bones, the bags they put over bananas up in Queensland. They're all so different.
"A lot of designs have a story to it. A lady one year made a dress that had butterflies on it for farm accidents where people were killed. Another referenced all the problems we had with the water up here.
"They've all got really interesting stories."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.