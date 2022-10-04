Games' legacy should be 300 affordable homes, peak body says

The Community Housing Industry Association wants the athletes' village used for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Bendigo to be converted into at least 300 affordable houses.
At the state government's Regional Affordable Housing Summit held at Creswick today, the CHIA presented their view in front of ministers, representatives from local government, and members of Regional Development Australia committees and other peak bodies.
"The Victorian government could build 300 homes that would create jobs in the short-term, and help solve the housing affordability crisis in Bendigo longer-term," acting CEO of CHIA Victoria, Jess Pomeroy, said.
"This is an opportunity to transform the supply of affordable housing for low-income and key workers and support employment in Bendigo. It's a win-win."
The 300 homes comes from a CHIA Victoria estimation of how many buildings will be needed to house athletes in each Commonwealth Games host cities.
Ms Pomeroy said the Games offered a "unique opportunity" for the state government to trial a new housing model.
"CHIA Victoria is proposing a mixed tenure model to be released immediately following the Commonwealth Games. We want to see 30 per cent social housing, 10 per cent affordable housing, 10 per cent market rentals and the remaining sold as homes for market sale," she said.
"Affordability is a challenge across the housing system, for those struggling to keep a roof over their head to young people trying to buy their first home. This model delivers housing for all income levels and ensures it remains accessible for low income and key worker professionals.
"Developments of this nature would get widespread support from local businesses, builders and industry organisations because they create jobs and housing for local workers."
The legacy of the Commonwealth Games should be one that addressed housing rather than one that delivered "cookie cutter housing", Ms Pomeroy said.
"The state government has committed to building an athletes village in a central location in each region where the Games are being held. We're calling on the state government to use this opportunity to deliver housing which supports the long-term prosperity and growth of regional Victoria," she said.
"The Victorian Government must invest in housing developments to host Commonwealth Games athletes in the short term, which transition to diverse housing which meets the needs of Bendigo residents after the Games."
According to the CHIA, vacancy rates for rental housing in Bendigo are at 1.2 per cent. CHIA data also states more than 7000 families are waiting for social housing in the Loddon region.
According to Anglicare's rental affordability snapshot for 2022, there are 70 households available for people on income support payments in regional Victoria.
The City of Greater Bendigo recently revealed its Commonwealth Games wish list, highlighting several big spending infrastructure projects.
The list includes the Bendigo Art Gallery expansion, development of the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct and a Bendigo Showgrounds upgrade.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.