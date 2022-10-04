Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's 2026 Commonwealth Games athletes' village could be converted into 300 affordable homes

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:30am
Games' legacy should be 300 affordable homes, peak body says

The Community Housing Industry Association wants the athletes' village used for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Bendigo to be converted into at least 300 affordable houses.

