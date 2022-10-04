Residents across northern and central Victoria are being urged to batten down the hatches and brace for wild weather throughout the remainder of this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the state on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore says thunderstorms and plenty of wet weather could cause some concern this week.
"The rain over the coming days is likely to lead to renewed river rises across parts of northern Victoria," he said.
"Flood watches have been issued for many river catchments across the state in anticipation of this significant rainfall
"This rainfall is likely to result in wide-spread flooding from many of our rivers across northern Victoria."
This warning comes as a number of catchments across the region reach capacity, including Laanecoorie Reservoir a few weeks ago and more recently Lake Eppalock.
Rain and thunderstorms will increase on Tuesday night in the state's north-west while northern Victoria could see widespread moderate to heavy falls on Wednesday.
Widespread daily rainfall totals of 20 to 40mm are expected on Wednesday and storm activity could see an increase to between 40 and 60mm under storms with isolated totals in excess of 100mm.
On Thursday, the heaviest rainfall will be around north-east Victoria, south-east NSW, the NSW South Coast and elevated northern Tasmania.
Thursday night into Friday will see rain and thunderstorms, some severe, rapidly develop through central NSW and Victoria as the cold front approaches then moves into eastern Victoria and NSW on Friday night.
Many communities recently experienced flooding or are in flood will likely see rivers rise in the coming week.
Residents along the Murray, Loddon and Avoca Rivers are urged to stay informed, monitor local conditions and remain alert.
The Bureau has said it is monitoring the rainfall closely and will update its forecasts and warnings regularly.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
