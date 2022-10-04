Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Police appeal to the public to use the roads safely this Motorcyclist Awareness Month

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:30am
Picture by Shutterstock.

Bendigo Police are urging riders this Motorcyclist Awareness Month to look out for each other and share the roads safely as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, increasing motorcyclist traffic.

