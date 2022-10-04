Bendigo Police are urging riders this Motorcyclist Awareness Month to look out for each other and share the roads safely as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, increasing motorcyclist traffic.
The increase in rider numbers and distances travelled brings a greater risk of crashes involving motorbikes - during a period of already high road trauma.
Over half of the 42 motorcyclist fatalities on Victorian roads this year have occurred in collisions with other vehicles, reinforcing the importance of sharing the roads safely.
"Just because you're riding a motorbike, doesn't give you permission to go faster," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
"It doesn't give you permission to ride like an idiot."
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said motorcyclists can increase their safety by wearing appropriate clothing and a helmet.
OTHER NEWS: Four people treated after Kangaroo Flat crash
"I know in summertime, sometimes riding motorcycles can be very uncomfortable," he said.
"But I can tell you that falling off a motorbike even at low speeds and sliding 10 metres will be hellishly more uncomfortable if you haven't got the right gear on.
"So it's about wearing the right gear, and there's plenty of options out there."
Senior Sergeant Brooks said motorcyclists also need to understand their capability and drive accordingly.
"A lot of people don't ride six months because the weather is not right or uncomfortable... and then they get back on their bike," he said.
The Senior Sergeant said this was problematic because riders would not have ridden for some time and wouldn't be as confident or ware of their surroundings, and the roads may have changed since they last rode.
"Don't ride in blind spots," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"We have a rule with police motorcycling that if you can't ride over it, don't ride beside it.
"So don't put yourself in a position where you get jammed up against the barrier."
MORE NEWS:
Senior Sergeant Brooks said riding motorcycles is a great pastime but it's also inherently dangerous.
"Be aware of what you're doing, where you're running both on and off road," he said.
"Obey the road rules."
Motorcyclist Awareness Month is spearheaded by Victoria's Motorcycling Community Engagement Panel (MCEP), in collaboration with the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), Department of Transport, and Victoria Police.
The goal of the month is to remind motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in keeping the roads safe.
Senior Sergeant Brooks said motorists and pedestrians also have to do their bit to help keep motorcyclists safe on the roads.
"Motorists need to look for motorbikes," he said.
"Be aware that we share our roads with everything from 60 tonne heavy vehicles all the way down to little motor scooters.
"All those people have a right to be on the road. And they have a right to use it safely."
Bendigo Police will be present at popular spots where motorcyclists stop and will talk to them about safety, while also enforcing the law.
"[Motorcyclists] are vulnerable on our roads," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"So if you're gonna break the rules, you're going to put yourself at more risk."
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.