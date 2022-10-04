New Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama has coached basketball in Australia for 14 years.
During that period the New Zealand native led many teams to Bendigo at a variety of levels.
He's hoping his tenure with the Spirit will create happier memories.
"I don't think I've been in a position with any team that I've coached where I've actually enjoyed a win here,'' he said with a laugh at Spirit pre-season training this week.
"The atmosphere here, when this place is filled out with Bendigo fans, is electric and it's a great place to play basketball.
"I'm really looking forward to being on the other end of things, having a big local crowd behind us and winning some games of basketball."
Winning games of basketball is Kereama's expectation with the Spirit.
The club has put together a deep roster that has the potential to challenge for a play-off berth.
"I'm really, really happy with the group,'' he said.
"The level of work ethic and the experience and leadership that is provided purely by osmosis, not necessarily having to encourage that, we've just got a very classy group of individuals."
The Spirit are into their third week of pre-season training and Kereama likes what he sees.
"Everyone has bought into what we want to be about,'' he said.
"We're still very much in infancy stages in implementing our offensive and defensive strategies, but having experienced veterans that have played for the Opals that helps and they're driving that.
"I'm here to facilitate and direct, but from my perspective the players are the ones that are driving this."
After helping the Opals to a bronze medal at the World Cup, Spirit star Anneli Maley has been absent from training this week.
"Really happy for Anneli - what an amazing experience for her to play with the greatest player of all time in Lauren Jackson,'' Kereama said.
"What a story that was. We've given Anneli some extended time off after the World Cup to give her a chance to have a mental break.
"As we all know Annelie would be ready to go physically and mentally, but after what she's been through having some time to absorb that and have a mental break is important.
"She'll come back into the group refreshed, recharged and ready to go.
"The style of play we're putting together is very much going to suit her."
Maley carried a huge load - offensively and defensively - last season.
She has more support this season, with recruits Kelsey Griffin and Alicia Froling, in particular, to provide more scoring options in the frontcourt.
Kelly Wilson, Tessa Lavey, Alex Wilson and Abbey Wehrung give the Spirit plenty of firepower in the backcourt.
"The toughest teams to defend are the teams where everyone is a scoring threat,'' Kereama said.
"From an offensive perspective, we want players to shoot their shots, but at the same time we want to create the highest percentage shot we can every possession.
"This team has really grasped that really well to create as best as we can an uncontested shot every single possession.
"Different teams around the league are going to provide different challenges from a defensive standpoint that we'll have to navigate.
"We have the basketball IQ and the basketball skill in this group to navigate those situations."
The Spirit spend the remainder of this week in Mildura where they'll combine training and community events with a practice match against Mildura's CBL men's team.
"It's a great chance for the group to connect off the court,'' he said.
"Generally speaking, after training here the players go off to their own houses, so I think the chance to spend more time together is going to be great for the group and galvanise them even more."
