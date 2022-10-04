Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo to benefit from social housing announcement

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 11:00pm
Greater Bendigo could see up to 130 new social and affordable homes built under a new state government funding commitment.

Bendigo is set to see the construction of $40 million worth of new social housing projects under a $219 million Victorian government commitment for social housing announced on Tuesday.

Local News

