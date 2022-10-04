Bendigo is set to see the construction of $40 million worth of new social housing projects under a $219 million Victorian government commitment for social housing announced on Tuesday.
Up to 130 new social and affordable homes would be built in Greater Bendigo under the initiative, with funding for their planning and construction from the government's Social Housing Growth Fund to flow to organisations Common Equity Housing Limited, Uniting Housing Victoria, VincentCare Victoria and YWCA National Housing.
According to the government, project sites have been chosen where demand is most critical and residents would be close to services; however, specific information about the projects was not available.
The $219 million of grants for social housing in 19 local government areas across regional Victoria was announced by the Minister for Housing, Danny Pearson.
In all, 17 community housing agencies will receive funding for 46 projects, expected to deliver up to 683 homes across the state.
The government estimates the initiative will create nearly 2,600 jobs, 360 of them in the Bendigo region.
It said the funding commitment is a response to increasing population in Victoria's growth areas and would support employment growth in regional towns and cities.
"As Victoria continues to grow, we need more social and affordable housing where people want to live," the member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards, said. "That's why we're delivering more homes for Victorians across the regions and creating thousands of jobs."
The announcement comes as state government ministers, regional councils and community and business representatives gathered at the Regional Affordable Housing Summit in Creswick to discuss the housing supply and affordability challenges of regional Victoria's burgeoning population.
The social and affordable accommodation, to be built by community housing agencies in partnership with the government, will be allocated to people who have applied through the Victorian Housing Register.
Among the planned projects is one in Ballarat for Victorians over the age of 55 and seven projects for Aboriginal Victorians.
The projects are due to commence throughout 2023 as planning and other approvals are obtained, the government said.
The Victorian opposition was dismissive of the major announcement, part of the government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, $1.25 billion of which has been dedicated to regional Victoria.
Shadow Minister for Housing Richard Riordan said the Andrews Government had proven over eight years it had no capacity to solve the housing crisis in regional Victoria and an announcement of 683 homes would "not put a scuff mark on the priority waiting list".
A coalition government would fast-track land and partnerships with housing associations, not-for-profit organisations and the superannuation industry, the opposition said.
