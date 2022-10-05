Kangaroo Flat Primary School principal Kim Saddlier has been nominated for the Victorian Education Excellence Awards for the second year in a row.
Ms Saddlier has been shortlisted alongside thirty-nine finalists from government schools across Victoria including two others in the outstanding primary principal award.
The prize recognises exceptional principals who have demonstrated leadership excellence in a Victorian government school.
The nominees have each made a significant contribution to improving staff and student achievement, engagement, and wellbeing; raised the quality of teaching; and improved the overall performance of their school.
Ms Saddlier said she had an interview several weeks ago as part of the nomination process and said finding out that she was again nominated was "lovely".
"Last year, I was fortunate to be acknowledged and became a finalist in the outstanding primary principal category," she said.
"I find myself in the very fortunate position to be once again nominated.
"I think there are many, many principals doing amazing things out there and I'm just fortunate enough that I've built a really great team around me.
"I would say as much as it's a lovely individual recognition it's certainly much more to me as an acknowledgement of what the school is doing."
Ms Saddlier praised her "fabulous" and "capable" team, and credited her staff in the recent nomination.
"I have a fabulous leadership team that support me equally with a school improvement team, our wellbeing team, our English as an additional language team, our speech and oral language team, our education support team - all are really capable staff members who have a passion in the area that they work in," she said.
"I'm just fortunate enough that they were seeing such great results and student outcomes in those areas that I guess, highlight what we're doing, to be able to even be in the running for such accolades."
Ms Saddlier came to Kangaroo Flat Primary School in 2011 as the assistant principal, before becoming principal in 2015.
"I follow a long line of really strong principals at Kangaroo Flat and so I feel like I had great grounding in the work leading up to becoming principal there," she said.
"I have always wanted to be a teacher and I think what I love about it the most is actually having the opportunity to spend time with students and engaging them so that they feel empowered to have a student voice and agency around their learning.
"I love being a principal particularly at Kangaroo Flat Primary School because the school community is so supportive and inclusive.
"It's great to lead a staff who are really passionate around what they do, and are seeking all the time to learn more so that they can better service the needs of students and families."
Ms Saddlier said teachers always hope to make a difference.
"I guess you don't know that you do [make a difference] until many years later if you run into a student later on, and have a chat to them and think, 'Oh, great, I'm so pleased that they're doing well'," she said.
"I think education is just an amazing career path and I just can't advocate more for education and certainly state education."
While she is already a hero for her students and staff, Ms Saddlier will find out if she has won this prestigious award on October 21 in Melbourne, as the ceremony returns once again to an in-person event.
"It'll be lovely to have the opportunity to do this face to face and be able to celebrate one way or the other," she said.
"The category participants are really strong and the work that's being done in other schools is also really strong.
"So I'm just really honoured to think that I've made it to be a finalist, and on the evening I will celebrate the success of either our school and myself or the success of other schools."
Ms Saddlier is nominated alongside Kim Jackson from Kunyung Primary School and Brendan Dawson from Glengarry Primary School.
Other award categories include the Colin Simpson outstanding secondary principal award and prizes for outstanding primary teacher, secondary teacher, early career primary teacher, early career secondary teacher, physical education and activity teacher, and business manager.
Team awards will recognise outstanding school improvement, education support teams, inclusive education, Koorie education and outstanding provision for high-ability students in primary and secondary systems.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
