THE fashion flashback fun continues as everyone celebrates Elmore Field Days 2022.
Part of the Bendigo Advertisers coverage for the event includes several throwback galleries looking at past field days, events and more.
And it wouldn't be a proper throwback gallery without a look at the Ag Art Wear fashions from years gone by.
The event, which wrapped up for the final time in 2019, hosted a fashion parade showcasing both the designers and local models.
See the last few years of fashion before it's finale in 2019 in the above gallery.
Elmore Field Days took place Tuesday, Wednesday and today (Thursday), October 4-6 at the Elmore Events Centre, Rosaia Road, Elmore.
Images featured in the above gallery are available to purchase from our office: 67-71 Williamson Street, Bendigo or by emailing: astrid.michael@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.