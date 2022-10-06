DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$890,000 - $940,000
LAND: 9.31ha
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENTS: Wes Dorrington 0433 013 687 and Nathan Diss 03 5447 4088
INSPECT: By appointment
Those seeking a country lifestyle of convenience are invited to inspect this custom-built home on about 23 acres.
It's a picturesque property with three dams and a winter creek that provides seasonal water catchment.
Special features inside the two-storey home include a spacious living area with timber-lined cathedral ceilings. Also on the lower level is a tidy kitchen, breakfast nook, family bathroom and a versatile bedroom or rumpus with French doors and a built-in study area.
The property has carporting, solar panels, rainwater storage, nesting boxes and native wildlife. A secluded sanctuary with bush surrounds and easy access to Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo.
