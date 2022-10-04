Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Dragons finally return to the field

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WASN'T the result the Bendigo Dragons were hoping for in their return to Gridiron Victoria action for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.