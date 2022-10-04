Bendigo Dragons finally return to the field

IT WASN'T the result the Bendigo Dragons were hoping for in their return to Gridiron Victoria action for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.
But ultimately, they were just thrilled to be back on the field competing following a frustrating last few years.
The Dragons' 34-0 loss to the South Eastern Predators at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve followed no season in 2020 due to COVID and a delayed 2021 season in which the Bendigo club eventually took no part.
Club stalwart and new Dragons coach Thomas Prince said the scoreboard aside, it had been a successful season opener for both the team and club.
"We are in a rebuilding year after two years without football and we weren't expecting things to be easy for us," he said.
"With a lot of rookies and still being low on numbers, even though the scoreline didn't look pretty, the guys did a really good job and they grew from every play.
"We're pretty happy that we can learn from that and build on it.
"Bouncing back from two, nearly three years off, I don't think there are too many teams that have had to do that in central Victoria, so we've had to completely rebuild and refresh."
Just making it to round one was a giant effort in itself.
The Dragons started the pre-season with just eight players committed to playing; that number now stands in the low 20s, requiring several players to double up on both offence and defence, including their playing coach.
Prince said the club would undoubtedly love a few more players on board, with injuries likely to take their toll at some point during the season.
To that end, the Dragons have been able to pick up a sprinkling of players late in the pre-season, including some handy dual-sport athletes, among them star Golden Square forward Jayden Burke and Michael Dalrymple, who formerly played with the BFNL Bulldogs, but this season played for Kerang.
"We've had a couple of (Aussie Rules) guys join, who have been handy additions, but if we could get another 10 guys it would really top us off," he said.
"We are probably getting one new person at every second training and probably half of them stick around.
"While we are pretty well balanced, we do need one or two more guys at each position."
Standouts from the opening game were undoubtedly linebacker Harrison Luke and junior receiver Gabriel Bradshaw, who showed great development throughout the pre-season.
The Dragons will play Melton Wolves at MacPherson Park, Melton, this Saturday, with the Wolves also looking to rebound from a 42-14 loss to Western Crusaders' number two team.
"We see this as a game we can realistically put some points on the board and win, so we're very keen going into this week," Prince said.
"The pleasing thing about (last) Saturday was all the guys brought into it and loved it."
The Dragons train each Wednesday night at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve from 6.30 to 8.30pm.
To become involved, visit the Bendigo Dragons Facebook page. Click here.
