Police are seeking community assistance to locate a teen from northern Victoria.
Dakota, 14, was last seen in Echuca on September 21.
Investigators believe she may have travelled to the Swan Hill area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Echuca police on 5483 1500.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
