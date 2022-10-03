Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police on lookout for teen, Dakota, last seen in Echuca

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Campaspe Police Eyewatch

Police are seeking community assistance to locate a teen from northern Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.