DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$960,000 - $1,040,000
LAND: 700sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Cameron Rogister 0411 956 937
INSPECT: By appointment
Formerly a display home for Jason Westcott Builder, this residence offers quality and individual features.
Entry is through an impressive pivot-style door to a grand foyer with four-metre high ceilings.
A deluxe space is the parents' retreat with its opulent ensuite and walk-in dressing.
In the lounge area, natural timber shelving frames a gas-log fire. Wall recessing is purpose-designed for a flat-screen television.
Spacious open-plan kitchen and dining has polished concrete flooring. The jewel in this living zone is the kitchen where family will gather.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Natural light floods the fully-appointed kitchen through twin Velux skylights. Stone benchtops, a pantry room and a 900mm-wide stainless steel stove are more kitchen features.
Climate control is via ducted reverse-cycle heating and refrigerated cooling, the best of the best. A new 6.6-kilowatt solar system will significantly reduce energy costs.
Further features include rumpus, separate study, fitted robes, ceiling fans and a bonus powder room.
Outdoor living is undercover with lighting and fans, the alfresco kitchen is an entertainer's delight.
Landscaping is completed and automatic irrigation is installed. The property has garaging, internal access and a 3 x 3-metre storage shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.