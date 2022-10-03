Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo livestock markets

Updated October 4 2022 - 3:07am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the details from your local livestock markets. Picture Shutterstock.

Suckers

BJ Bourke (93) Nathalia $250.00

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.