Bendigo livestock markets

BJ Bourke (93) Nathalia $250.00
Ian Macdaonald (84) Dumosa $244.00
Lislea Lodge (129) $240.00
G Montgemery (46) Tallygaroopna $238.00
A & C Branson (91) Colbinabbin $234.00
M Hartland (54) Goornong $233.00
JC Hepworth (87) Donald $229.00
Gulthul P/L (107) Wycheproof $228.00
D & H McKinley (49) Leichardt $226.00
LJ & PM Cooper (26) Strathfieldsaye $226.00
MF Ryan (61) Mathoura $225.00
JH Hay & Sons (34) Kamarooka $224.00
P & T Colvin (121) Powlett Plains $224.00
Elysian Downs (63) Raywood $220.00
T & K Dobson (12) Echuca $213.00
F & M Schmidt (85) Pyramid Hill $206.00
AA Jensen & Son (107) Raywood $199.00
Steve Murphy (70) Warracknabeal $262.00
SJ & MU Trewick (15) Elmore $252.00
R,D,D & J Pascoe (47) Elmore $243.00
S Murphy (133) Warracknabeal $240.00
G Ryan (18) Mathoura $238.00
F & M Schmidt (29) Pyramid Hill $225.00
AJ Isaac (16) Mysia $220.00
JE Merrylees (119) Carrathool $136.00
Budgewah (29) Hay $130.00
M Harford (37) Redesdale $150.00
G & I Watson (10) Colbinabbin $146.00
A & K Ogden (64) Moama $133.00
T & M Roulston (42) Yarrawalla $123.00
I Whatley (14) Goornong $121.00
MJ Byrne (47) Axedale $146.00
D & T Zoch (29) Pyalong $125.00
M Zoch (26) Pyalong $125.00
M & T Gaylor (28) Wycheproof $123.00
Budgewah (47) Hay $116.00
D Watts (21) Yeungroon $110.00
JH Hay & Sons (31) Kamarooka $105.00
Week ending October 15
Nevins, Elders, Nuttall, Nutrien and M & M
AH Jensz, Balliang $231
Wagstaff Girls, Carisbrook $226
WJ Watts P/L, Nullawil $225
KR Impey, Lexton $221
K Black, Beulah $215
Bath Pastoral $212
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.