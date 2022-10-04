The Golden Dragon Museum has won a statewide award for its Loong Conservation Project.
At the 2022 Victorian Museums and Galleries Award presentation on Tuesday night, the Bendigo museum dedicated to the culture of Chinese-Australians claimed the archival survival award for small organisations against 13 other organisations.
The 12-month Loong Conservation Project involved the restoration of the oldest extant imperial procession dragon in the world, Loong.
The dragon was made in the 19th century and is listed on the Victorian Heritage Register. It was featured in the 1901 Federation celebrations in Melbourne and paraded in Bendigo until 1970.
It most recently featured in the 2019 Easter parade, welcoming its processor Dai Gum Loong alongside Sun Loong and Yar Loong.
Judges commended the Golden Dragon Museum for its "great project making the process of cultural materials conservation visible to the public, particularly when it can be a very time-consuming and delicate operation".
Much of Loong's conservation and restoration took place in front of visitors at the museum, with the project finishing in April this year.
The project involved extensive condition reporting before the parade dragon was cleaned head to tail and carefully treated using a range of techniques and materials.
Conservators from Grimwade Conservation Services, the Bendigo Chinese Association, University of Melbourne students and other volunteers spent a total of 2375 hours on the works.
Loong requires 22 carriers, is 29 metres long and has a 21-kilogram head. It is expected the dragon will remain on display at Golden Dragon Museum.
The 2022 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards are hosted by the Australian Museums and Galleries Association.
The small organisation's category is for projects with a maximum of $1 million operational budget.
Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition was nominated for the medium organisations award for projects with a $1 million to $10 million budget , which was won by the Shrine of Remembrance for their Lust, Love, Loss: Australian stories of wartime relationships' exhibition.
