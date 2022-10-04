Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum wins big for Loong Conservation Project

By Jonathon Magrath
October 4 2022
Golden Dragon Museum's oldest parade dragon Loong has received 12 months of treatment and maintenance. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Golden Dragon Museum has won a statewide award for its Loong Conservation Project.

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

