Coaching fire still burns for reappointed Jannelle Hobbs

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:05am, first published October 3 2022 - 10:15pm
Reappointed A-grade netball coach Jannelle Hobbs is excited about what the future holds at South Bendigo. Picture: Darren Howe

REAPPOINTED coach Jannelle Hobbs hopes the dawning of a new era at South Bendigo will provide the Bloods with plenty of impetus as they look to take the next step in BFNL netball.

