REAPPOINTED coach Jannelle Hobbs hopes the dawning of a new era at South Bendigo will provide the Bloods with plenty of impetus as they look to take the next step in BFNL netball.
The Bloods capped four straight seasons of improved performances in 2022, but could still only manage to finish the season in fifth spot, bowing out of the finals race in a disappointing loss to Castlemaine.
Their elimination final defeat marked their last game as an official co-tenant at the QEO, with the club set to play all of its home games from next season onwards at its redeveloped base at Harry Trott Oval.
Hobbs is as excited as anyone to finally have some permanency on and off the court.
"I am really looking forward to getting over there to our new premises - I can't wait," she said.
"Everything will be there now.
"We usually train at Harry Trott (on Thursday nights) and then go over to the QEO for dinner, so it will be great having everything in the one area.
"For the club as a whole, it will be fantastic.
"Having a home base where we will play all our home games, it will feel a lot more like home than the QEO.
"Everyone is excited and I'm certainly looking forward to that new beginning."
Hobbs, also the Bloods' director of coaching, pointed to an exciting playing list and unfinished business as other keys in her decision to continue coaching.
While she is confident of retaining most of this season's A-grade line-up, she forecast some changes, with several recruits in the dual BFNL premiership coach's sights.
"I can't say too much, but I do have a few recruits on the go," she said.
"We are always looking to keep what we have and improve our list.
"I'm looking forward to another good season.
"This time of the year is always busy; we have tryouts coming up on November 8, 10 and 15.
"Once we get that done we can have a bit of a breather until January and then get right back into it."
While the Bloods this year scored their first win over a top-three opponent since Hobbs' arrival at the club at the end of the 2017 season, she acknowledged just how difficult a task it was making the leap into the upper echelon of the BFNL from fourth or fifth.
"It wasn't our most consistent season, in part due to injuries and illness, but we still ticked off a few boxes, including beating Gisborne and playing finals," she said.
"Getting our full 10 out of there on the park at any time didn't happen until the end.
"But we'll keep working hard on trying to bridge that gap at the top.
"I'm pleased with the progress, but it's a damn tough league and task trying to break the likes of Sandhurst. They seem to be so consistent with keeping their playing list.
"It's a challenge, but one we always look forward to."
Since winning four games and finishing seventh in Hobbs' first year at the helm in 2018 *, the Bloods have finished fifth in 2019 with a 7-7-2 record, fourth in the shortened 2021 season at 6-4, and fifth in 2022 at 11-6-1.
In a tight vote count which was only decided in the final round against Kangaroo Flat, 2022 season recruit Chloe Gray won the Bloods' best and fairest ahead of dual winner (2019 and 21) Chloe Langley.
Defender Alicia McGlashan was named best in finals, while co-captain Steph Goode won the coach's award.
Sarah Nash was a runaway winner of the A-reserve best and fairest award, adding to her Holborn Medal as the league best and fairest.
* Only eight teams contested the 2018 season, with Castlemaine and Kyneton not fielding A-grade teams and each team only playing 14 games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.