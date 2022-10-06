DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,795,000
LAND: 1149sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Rob Waller 0418 571 130
INSPECT: By appointment
Located in the heart of Bendigo, within walking distance from Girton Grammar School, this property offers a city lifestyle with everything at your fingertips.
The home's period features include a traditional verandah, arched hallway, beautiful wood floors, ceiling roses and two working fireplaces.
Blending seamlessly with the original home is the updated extension with open-plan living, kitchen and dining zone.
A substantial main bedroom suite has a walk-in robe, fully-tiled ensuite, and views of the pool.
The well-appointed kitchen is a real show-stopper with its marble benchtop and twin breakfast bars.
Skylights flood the kitchen with light, and the butler's pantry is equipped with a second dual oven.
Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling are installed to ensure your family's comfort.
Living spaces overlook the new outdoor decking and beyond to the sparkling in-ground swimming pool.
Slate tiling surrounds the saltwater pool which is gas heated to extend the swimming season and maximise your family's enjoyment.
Glass fencing and a new pool house complete this private and spacious resort-style entertaining area.
Extensions to the residence are customised to suite the elevation of the land. At basement level you'll find garaging, a wine cellar, storage and a brand new laundry room.
An additional shed is onsite which makes an ideal home gym, workshop or hobby room.
A desirable property and a cleverly executed renovation. The home is oh-so sweet from the street, and merges effortlessly into a modern marvel.
Rowan Street is a sought-after location for families seeking an inner-city lifestyle near a host of services and attractions.
Stroll to View Street arts precinct, The Capital, Ulumbarra Theatre and the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Walk to Bendigo train station, Marketplace, Hargreaves Mall, eateries, childcare, schools and so much more.
Scan the QR code to see the photo gallery, floorplans and video. Or visit wallerrealty.com.au and follow the links to Rowan Street, Bendigo.
Contact the agent to arrange your private inspection.
