THE fashion flashback fun continues as everyone gears up for the return of the annual Elmore Field Days.
Part of the Bendigo Advertisers coverage in the lead up to the event includes several throwback galleries looking at past field days, events and more.
And it wouldn't be a proper throwback gallery without a look at the Ag Art Wear fashions from years gone by.
The event, which wrapped up for the final time in 2019, hosted a fashion parade showcasing both the designers and local models.
Some of the fashion pieces also featured themes of the landscape it came from, political messages and more.
More than 700 exhibitors are set to show their displays and demos at the upcoming Elmore Field Days.
The event is taking place today (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday, October 4-6 at the Elmore Events Centre, Rosaia Road, Elmore.
Gates open from 8.30am each day.
Ticket prices are $20 adults, $10 secondary school students, children under the age of 12 have free admission.
