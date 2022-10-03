Kelly Wilson penetrates off the dribble, drives through the lane, dishes off to a cutting Kelsey Griffin, who lays the ball in for an easy bucket.
It was only a pre-season scrimmage, but it was a sight that would warm the hearts of the Bendigo Spirit's loyal fans.
For the first time since 2018, the dynamic duo are back in Bendigo Spirit colours together and they can't wait to guide the club they love back up the WNBL ladder and, potentially, add to the two championships they won with the Spirit in 2013 and 2014.
"The fact I'm back playing at home without having to uproot my family, it means a lot to me,'' Wilson said, having played last season with Canberra alongside Griffin.
"Coming back home I'm surrounded by friends, family and the Bendigo basketball community.
"What we saw at the end of the (Bendigo) Braves (NBL1) season was that people were starting to come back to basketball and embrace what's happening here.
"If we could replicate that with the Spirit, that would make me so happy."
Somewhat fittingly, Wilson and Griffin's first pre-season training session together on Monday was on the Bendigo Stadium's original court one - the same court they spent many nights together training with the Spirit a decade ago.
Griffin first signed with the Spirit in November, 2012, and her introduction to Australian basketball was a Spirit training session on the old court.
A decade on, Bendigo Stadium (or Red Energy Arena as it is now known) has changed dramatically.
What hasn't changed is Griffin's love of basketball and the value she places on her friendship with Wilson.
"It probably hasn't sunk in yet, but when I was putting on the kit this morning, with the navy and the gold and it said Spirit, it was interesting,'' Griffin said.
"When I first played in Bendigo I thought I'd retire with the Spirit, but then it was time for a change and I probably thought I'd retire with the Caps.
"I talked with Kel to see if she wanted to go around again or not.
"She'd travelled a lot for me, particularly being a new mum and the sacrifices her and Michael (Wilson's husband) made to come up to Canberra to make last season happen.
"I knew that if I wanted to play again that it had to be alongside Kel. It made sense to play with the Spirit again.
"On top of that, after COVID and all the disruptions, I needed to prioritise what's important in my life and being around the people that I'm close to.
"Being back (in Bendigo) close to (Griffin's wife) Erin's parents and her sisters, (friends) Kelly (Wilson), Gabe (Richards), Walshy (Andrea Walsh), Ollie (Heather Oliver) and Andrea (Wilson) - people who made my life so special when I first came to Bendigo.
"It seemed like a good fit. It probably won't sink in until our first game and, ironically, that's against Canberra."
Griffin's decision made it easy for Wilson to continue her WNBL career, which started way back in 2002-03 as an 18-year-old with the Australian Institute of Sport.
The point guard was the first player in WNBL history to reach the 400-game milestone.
"It would seem as though I've probably followed her (Griffin) a bit,'' Wilson said with a laugh.
"I played a few seasons in Canberra, purely because she was situated there.
"The bond that we share on court and off court is very special to me.
"Regardless if this is my last season or I have a few left in me, the fact this is happening now is something we'll cherish."
Griffin said she was excited by the appointment of new Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama and the playing roster the club has built.
Griffin and Wilson are the experienced heads around a deep group that includes Opals forward Anneli Maley, returning Spirit stars Tessa Lavey, Meg McKay and Alex Wilson and highly-rated duo Alicia Froling and Abbey Wehrung, who are about to start their second stints with the club.
"I very much respect Kennedy (Kereama) as a coach. His communication and the way he prepares is something that at this point of my career, I'm looking forward to,'' Griffin said.
"I know he'll challenge me to get better. His passion and care for the quality of the game and progressing the game is very high.
"SEN coming on board as new management and them wanting to make it (the club) more professional... put it all together and it ticked a lot of the boxes I needed at this stage of my career.
"I knew this was a gritty group that would play really hard and I hope I can, potentially, add that next level to help them get over the hump and make the play-offs.
"Once you make the play-offs anything can happen."
The Spirit's WNBL season tips-off on Friday, November 4 on the road against Canberra.
The first home game is two days later against the Perth Lynx.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Spirit have released new membership packages for the upcoming season.
To join the Spirit family, log on to www.wnbl.basketball/bendigo
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.