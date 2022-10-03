Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo TAFE to house new ManuFutures Ignite program for aspiring entrepreneurs

By Petula Bowa
October 3 2022 - 8:30am
Picture: Supplied.

Deakin University is eagerly hunting for entrepreneurs, innovators, and start-ups in the Bendigo area to join it's new business program for aspiring entrepreneurs.

