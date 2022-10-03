Deakin University is eagerly hunting for entrepreneurs, innovators, and start-ups in the Bendigo area to join it's new business program for aspiring entrepreneurs.
ManuFutures is a free 12-week manufacturing business pre-acceleration program that helps individuals learn how to grow their product-based idea into a fully fledged, successful start-up business.
Bendigo TAFE's Higher Education Pathway Partnerships Manager Selda Koc said partnering with Deakin's ManuFutures was an exciting move for Bendigo that would provide an unprecedented opportunity.
"Bendigo TAFE is delighted to offer learning spaces for ManuFutures Ignite participants who may find it challenging to attend Deakin's Geelong Waurn Ponds Campus in-person," Ms Koc said.
The program will run at Deakin's Waurn Ponds campus from October 24, 2022, with all sessions live streamed to new participants located in Bendigo, at Bendigo TAFE, as well as in Warrnambool at Deakin's South-West campus.
The program will support participants to fast track their business idea - from just a concept through to a commercially ready product - with access to Deakin resources, skills, and research.
Participants can also qualify for up to $10,000 of product engineering services from ManuFutures to help their business.
The expanded Ignite program will be spearheaded by Deakin's Director of Regional Manufacturing, Mark Curnow, and will feature expert advice on business, engineering, and manufacturing.
Mr Curnow said the first intake of the program was successful and saw the cohort graduating in August.
"Many participants are now taking the next steps to become market-ready start-ups, after working on accelerating their ideas and entrepreneurial ventures over 12 weeks," he said.
"This second intake will allow us to not only increase participant numbers but offer sessions in regional areas such as Bendigo and Warrnambool, to support goals of reviving Victoria's manufacturing industry.
"We are thankful to the team at Bendigo TAFE for supporting our vision."
The ManuFutures Ignite program starts on October 24, 2022.
For more information or to apply for the program, visit this website.
