DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$830,000 - $870,000
LAND: 802sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm
Strathdale is the leafy setting of this character-filled home with a stylish renovation and plenty of room for a pool and more shedding (STC).
The residence was built by a leading and highly regarded Bendigo builder. Among the special interior features are raked ceilings and clerestory windows.
Sliding doors give access to a large formal lounge. This zone is complete with a separate study or optional small fifth bedroom, positioned perfectly for a professional's home office.
The main bedroom is complete with built-in robes and and ensuite which has been renovated with custom timber cabinetry and extra-large shower.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
In the heart of the home is a designer kitchen with stone bench tops, Bosch oven and induction cooktop, a wine rack and a walk-in pantry.
From the open-plan dining and living zone you have multiple options for outdoor living and entertaining.
Sit in the sunshine, or by the fire pit. Choose the decked alfresco for a cuppa or wine.
The family bathroom is also modernised with lovely white tiles, a large shower, bath and modern vanity. Three additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and fitted robes.
The property has carporting as well as various outdoor storage including a 4 x 5.5-metre facility which is serving as a home-gym.
Presentation and location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.