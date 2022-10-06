DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 0
$995,000 - $1,090,000
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Angela Walter 0401 282 976
INSPECT: Saturday 1.15 - 1.45pm
A new listing on the city fringe epitomises the best of Bendigo life. From the gracious goldfields era, the home offers relaxed luxury with privacy and extra space.
Behind the front door is a contemporary renovation and two-storey extension that pays great respect to the home's original integrity.
Find high ceilings, Tasmanian oak floorboards, feature lighting, ducted heating and cooling and a bespoke floorplan for the family.
The generous main suite has a dedicated sitting area, walk-in-robe and beautiful black-and-white ensuite.
Sharing the ground floor is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which wraps around an alfresco.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Entertaining will be a pleasure thanks to the sleek black kitchen with a butler's pantry and freestanding Belling oven with induction cooktop.
Every inch of this property is polished to perfection including the garden. Established vines and shrubs are featured, plus stone and timber retaining walls.
The alfresco is tucked under a timber-lined ceiling beside an exposed brick feature wall. Converted to a studio, the old brick garage adds to your outdoor living space.
Old Violet Street is close to Girton Grammar School and Bendigo Violet Street Primary School. It's ideally located about 1.5 kilometres from central Bendigo, via the arts precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.