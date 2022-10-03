Slow build preparation suiting Dont Care

SHELBOURNE trainer Kate Hagreaves' patience with Dont Care continues to reap rewards.
The Group 1 winner made it a perfect two wins since his return from a long break with a commanding performance in the NR 75 to 80 trot at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
An impressive 2.2m win over Locksley Lover, with the top two in a league of their own ahead of the rest of the field, built on an impressive comeback run and victory at Melton three weeks earlier.
The four-year-old looks well on track for his tilt at the rich Breeders Crown and Vicbred series later this year.
A Vicbred winner as a two-year-old in 2020 and a Breeders Crown runner-up, Dont Care boosted his career record to 10 wins and five placings from 22 starts for earnings of $124,925.
Junortoun-based driver Ellen Tormey, who has been in the sulky for six of those wins, including last Saturday night, was thrilled with the star four-year-old's performance and progress.
"I knew he'd be better tonight (than his first-up run at Melton), he's the kind of horse that the more racing he has the more he switches on," she said.
"Kate has given him a long slow prep and built him up and from tonight he probably still has a long way to improve.
"His grand final is at the end of the year and that's always been the plan. There's definitely more improvement."
The win continued a solid trainer-driver partnership, with Tormey's last seven drives on Hargreaves-trained horses having produced three wins and two placings.
Sixth on the state driver's premiership list with 115 wins, Tormey will easily eclipse last season's career-best tally of 119.
The 32-year-old praised her association with Hargreaves as part of that success.
"I couldn't thank Kate and her owners enough," she said.
"We've been lucky enough to have some nice wins with Well Defined and Dont Care and she's incredibly lucky to have two horses like that come along in such a short space of time."
Saturday night's win boosted Dont Care's season record to four wins and two placings from six starts for earnings of $31,890.
