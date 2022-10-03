Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Slow build preparation suiting Dont Care

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dont Care, driven by Ellen Tormey, does it in style at Melton on Saturday night. Picture: Stuart McCormick

SHELBOURNE trainer Kate Hagreaves' patience with Dont Care continues to reap rewards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.