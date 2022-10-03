HUNTLY Primary School is set to receive funding to build inclusive play areas, sensory gardens and outdoor learning areas to support and accommodate students with additional needs or disabilities.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins announced the funding on Monday as part of round eight of the Inclusive Schools Fund.
More than 40 schools will share in $7.89 million to build facilities appropriate for all students.
"We're ensuring every child and young person in Victoria can meet their potential and access great education - regardless of their background, abilities or differences," Ms Hutchins said.
"That's why we're continuing to invest in the Inclusive Schools Fund - giving schools the infrastructure they need to enable more students to fully participate and succeed in their years of schooling and beyond."
The funding will allow schools to improve play areas with stimulating and accessible equipment, as well as outdoor learning spaces that provide opportunities for sensory experiences and peer socialisation.
In addition, indoor spaces will also be upgraded to foster more inclusive classroom organisation and teaching practices.
The Inclusive Schools Fund was launched in 2015 to support students with additional needs, helping them to fully participate, learn, develop and succeed.
Since the fund was established, more than 340 creative projects to build inclusive learning spaces and inclusive playgrounds have been announced.
The 2021/22 Victorian Budget allocates a further $10 million to the Inclusive Schools Fund, bringing the total investment to $70 million.
