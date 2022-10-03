Bendigo Advertiser
Huntly Primary is one of schools approved for round 8 funding which will create inclusive play areas

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:00am
HUNTLY Primary School is set to receive funding to build inclusive play areas, sensory gardens and outdoor learning areas to support and accommodate students with additional needs or disabilities.

