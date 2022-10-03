This week's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up matches in Wangaratta will have a strong Bendigo flavour.
The Melbourne Stars Academy and Melbourne Renegades Academy will play T20 World Cup participants Scotland and Namibia in a four-day tournament from Wednesday to Saturday.
Former Strathdale-Maristians paceman Chris Sole is in the Scotland squad for the T20 World Cup, while Bendigo cricket products Xavier Crone (Strathfieldsaye) and James Seymour (Bendigo) will play for the Stars and Renegades respectively.
Sole spent two seasons in the BDCA with the Suns where he tormented opposition batting line-ups with his pace.
He had best figures of 8-22 against Bendigo and helped the Suns to premiership wins at local level and the statewide T20 competition.
Sole, 28, has represented Scotland in 18 one-day internationals and eight T20 internationals.
Sole returns to Australia in good form having bowled well for Scotland in two recent one-day wins over the UAE.
In game one he opened the bowling and took 3-39 in a spell his team-mate Calum MacLeod described "as fast as I have seen him (Sole) bowl in a Scotland shirt."
"The squad has a blend of youth and experience alongside locally based players and County representatives,'' Scotland coach Shane Burger said in a statement after the announcement of the T20 World Cup squad last week.
"The balance of the team and chemistry is crucial to contributing to performances at the World Cup. We believe we have a good mix of the above and have selected players that are in form and can perform under pressure."
Scotland's first game of the T20 World Cup is against West Indies on October 17 in Hobart.
The Scots then meet Ireland on October 19 and Zimbabwe on October 21 also in Hobart.
After missing out on Victorian contracts this season, Crone and Seymour will use this week's tournament as an opportunity to push their case for Big Bash League selection.
Crone (Carlton) and Seymour (Essendon) will be key members of their Victorian Premier Cricket teams, with the season scheduled to hit-off this Saturday.
