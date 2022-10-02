Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Torrid Saint bound for Group 1 Victoria Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:04am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torrid Saint, driven by Jack Laugher, charges to victory in the Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint at Melton on Saturday night. Picture: Stuart McCormick

TORRID Saint has assured himself a spot in the field for next weekend's Group 1 Victoria Cup with a stirring victory in Saturday night's $50,000 Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint at Melton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.