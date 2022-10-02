Torrid Saint bound for Group 1 Victoria Cup

TORRID Saint has assured himself a spot in the field for next weekend's Group 1 Victoria Cup with a stirring victory in Saturday night's $50,000 Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint at Melton.
The Julie Douglas-trained six-year-old notched up his first Group race victory after 119 starts with a convincing all-the-way win over the 1720m trip.
He was nicely driven by Bendigo's Jack Laugher.
The son of Shadow Play out of the mare Torridon was confirmed as one of 12 starters in the field for this Saturday night's Victoria Cup (2240m) when it was released on Monday afternoon.
He finished sixth in the $300,000 feature last year when it was run at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway and won by the David Aiken-trained Max Delight.
Laugher made known his intention earlier in the night on Saturday that he was keen to hold the front after drawing barrier one on Torrid Saint and that is exactly how it played it out.
He admitted to being 'a little bit' surprised at how easy they were able to hold their lead.
"Being a Group 2 and leading into the Inter Dominion, I expected a few to sort of half want to make a statement, but it didn't really happen," he said post-race.
"We got an easy lead, as easy you would like and no pressure at all.
"Everything played into our hands by leading early. He was just too quick."
The ever-consistent gelding has been a slow burn of sorts, slowly but surely stamping himself as a topliner with an impressive resume of performances in big races.
"He's doing a terrific job. He just goes about his business and produces every week. He's just a little ripper," Laugher said.
"Even his stats this season, before (Saturday night) he'd had 13 starts, one win and a couple of placings.
"If you are going off those stats, he's not that good, but it doesn't tell you the picture of how he's been going.
"I was actually surprised he'd had the 13 starts and only won one race - it's just not how hes' been going.
"He deserved to win another nice race and he did it comfortably enough.
"You'd think he's got to be in the (Victoria Cup) field.
"He can't do much more than he's done ... second in the Kilmore Cup and winning the two races here. He beat Loichinvar Art (in the My Lightning Blue Free-For-All) and a quality field like tonight (in the Smoken Up Sprint)."
The opportunity to drive in the Victoria Cup is one Laugher is obviously keen to embrace.
"Like any big race, you grow up watching them and rarely do you get a chance to go around in them," he said.
"But I'm very privileged that I get to sit on a horse like him."
Meanwhile, Laugher is also Group 1 Victoria Oaks bound after a comfortable victory aboard the Sebastian Steenhuis-trained Relentless Me in the second of three heats run on Saturday night.
As he did later in the night aboard Torrid Saint, Laugher rolled straight to the front on Relentless Me and was never headed on the way to a 2.6m win.
"She deserved, probably, to win a race like that," he said.
"The circumstances of the race, she probably had to win it with the run she had. Nonetheless, she's still been going really good and she's a super little filly.
"I'm glad she has a heat of the Oaks win beside her name."
