The return of international students to Bendigo's education institutions is crucial to rebuilding the region's economy, according to Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert.
Mr Herbert said the Regional Australia Institute's Regionalisation Ambition 2032 lists several factors including jobs, skills and innovation "that will contribute to a greater proportion of Australians living prosperously in the regions" in the next decade.
"A key factor in responding to changing skills requirements in an evolving jobs market is for members of our community to have access to the training and higher level qualifications required," he said.
"In this regard, Bendigo has a significant advantage with the strong local presence of La Trobe University and Bendigo TAFE providing opportunities for those already in the Bendigo region, but also continuing to attract ambitious people to the city."
Mr Herbert said according to La Trobe University statistics, international students make up 10 per cent of its regional campus population.
"While there have been increases in staffing levels to clear backlogs, it is really important to recognise that it is often the presence of International students that ensures ongoing viability of programs offered at regional university campuses, including those such as IT, engineering and business, where there are already chronic shortages of graduates," he said.
"With extended post-qualification work rights, and opportunities to work while studying, these students are also a significant ongoing component of our regional skilled workforce, and need to be encouraged."
However, there are concerns visa requirements may deter potential students moving to the regions.
Mr Herbert said it was "disturbing" some visa applicants needed to prove they had detailed knowledge of the regional area they wanted to move to in order to secure a visa.
"That will mean a continued skewing towards major metro areas, rather than regional areas where students and graduates can have the most impact," he said.
"We know, from hearing directly from those who have come to study, found a home, and now work here, that Bendigo is a great place to build a life and career, and we need to ensure that we do all that we can to facilitate that."
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.