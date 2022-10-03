Communities in northern Victoria are being urged to be on the lookout for a missing teen.
Casey, 16, is believed to have been last seen leaving an address in Echuca on September 12 and has not been seen since.
The teen is described as 165cm tall with a thin brown hair and fair complexion.
Casey is known to visit Bendigo, Echuca, Melbourne and Deniliquin areas.
Anyone with information on Casey's whereabouts should contact Echuca Police Station on (03) 5483 1500.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
