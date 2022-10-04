Accountancy may not be the most colourful job you can think of but one Bendigo numbers man has found a way to brighten up his office and the customer's day.
Chris Conroy has 100 pots of tulips at the entrance to his White Hills accounting office and another 40 out the back, allowing him to rotate the plants between those that flower early and those that bloom late.
He plants them on Mother's Day in May and the flowers bloom in late August/early September.
It's a nice synergy considering Mr Conroy's mother Carol was his biggest influence.
"My mother was right into tulips," he said.
"I've always been into gardening. It keeps me sane."
It also keeps the customers happy. Since the tulips have come out he has had people coming in to buy them and take photos.
"I say no, they're not for sale, that's not what it's about," Mr Conroy said.
"It's just a lot of concrete around here so I thought I'd break it up with a bit of colour and it's created so much attention.
"It's just something for everyone to enjoy and it's great they come and take pictures."
He first hit on the idea during a visit to the Conservatory Gardens in Bendigo.
"Their tulips looked good and I wondered if I could do something like that," Mr Conroy said.
"They usually have an annual dig up (for tulips) at the gardens but the last two years I've had to buy them (due to the COVID-19 pandemic)."
A tulip would normally last two or three years and takes a lot of work to prepare.
"May/June is the quietest time for accountants which gives me the opportunity to plant them," Mr Conroy said.
"It takes all of May to do it and they only flower for two or three weeks tops."
It's a lot of work and time waiting for only a short blooming period but Mr Conroy is happy to do his bit to brighten people's day.
"I'm no expert but I do my best," he said.
