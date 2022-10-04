Bendigo Advertiser
Tulips add up to a colourful life in accountancy

DC
By David Chapman
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:30pm
Accountant Chris Conroy has brightened up his office and the public's mood with 140 pots of tulips. Picture by Darren Howe

Accountancy may not be the most colourful job you can think of but one Bendigo numbers man has found a way to brighten up his office and the customer's day.

