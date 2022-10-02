Gallant Bendigo duo go down fighting in Seymour Cup

A trademark perfect frontrunning ride from Linda Meech on South Australian visitor Noname Lane denied Bendigo gallopers Just Folk and Hi Strangers victory in Sunday's $200,000 Seymour Cup at the BJC.
Just Folk and Hi Stranger were brave, but they were forced to settle for second and third respectively in a thrilling finish.
From barrier 12, Meech sent Noname Lane straight to the front and gave the gelding a comfortable run in the 1600m event.
In the meantime, topweight Just Folk was forced to travel wide midfield with his hefty 60kg impost.
Hi Stranger got a cart on the back of Just Folk and they made their runs together coming around the home turn.
Just Folk surged into the race like he was going to blow straight past Noname Lane, but the wide run and the weight started to take its toll.
Noname Lane carried six kilograms less than Just Folk and gave a good kick in the straight.
Just Folk and Hi Stranger lifted in the final 50m, but Noname Lane clung on to win by half a length.
The six-year-old has won five of its past six starts, including the Balaklava Cup at his previous run.
He has a career record of nine wins from 22 starts and earnings of more than $420,000 for the Will CLarken stable at Morphettville.
Just Folk's gallant second placing took his career earnings past the $564,000 mark.
Trainer Josh Julius now has to decide what path he'll take with the six-year-old.
One option is to try and defend his Group Two Crystal Mile crown at The Valley on Cox Plate day.
The Shane Fliedner-trained Hi Stranger rarely runs a bad race and he moved to within $3075 of the $800,000 prizemoney mark.
Hi Stranger won the Kilmore and Echuca cups last season and he narrowly missed out on adding a third country major to his CV.
Going forward, Fliedner has plenty of options for the six-year-old, including the Group Three Moonga Stakes at Caulfield on Caulfield Cup day.
Meanwhile, Kyneton trainer Liam Howley produced Master Bartholdi to score a convincing win second-up from a spell in the Vale Rodney Caldow Benchmark 64 (1400m).
Aided by a fine frontrunning ride from Jamie Mott, Master Bartholdi had the race won a long way out and cruised to a two-length win.
Originally trained at Bendigo by Brent Stanley, the gelding had a stint with Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr before joining the Howley yard.
After being winless in his first seven career starts, Master Bartholdi has won three of his five runs for Howley.
"We've always had a big opinion of him, he just takes a little bit of cuddling and some good management,'' Howley said.
"He's not straightforward by any measure, but it was good to see him come here today and do what we've been waiting for him to do."
The victory brought up a winning double for Mott, who also won the opening event of the day aboard Bendigo galloper Makusha.
Champion hoop Damien Oliver also rode a winning double at the meeting.
Oliver won the second race on maiden victor He'll Rip and then guided Kissinger to a breakthrough win in the staying event over 2400m.
