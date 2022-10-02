Bendigo Advertiser
Gallant Bendigo duo go down fighting in Seymour Cup

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Noname Lane, right, holds off Bendigo horses Just Folk and Hi Stranger to win the Seymour Cup at Bendigo. Pictures by Racing Photos

A trademark perfect frontrunning ride from Linda Meech on South Australian visitor Noname Lane denied Bendigo gallopers Just Folk and Hi Strangers victory in Sunday's $200,000 Seymour Cup at the BJC.

