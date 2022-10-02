ATHLETES as young as 10 to those in their mid-80s were in action at Athletics Bendigo's come and try day on Saturday.
The build-up to the first round of Athletics Victoria Shield League and the 2022-23 season drew almost 100 competitors to the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Retreat Road, Flora Hill.
AB competition manager Peter Barrett said it was great to see so many athletes from last season in action, as well as several newcomers in the juniors and masters categories.
"It was fantastic to see two of our super veterans, 86-year-old Geoff "Chook" Major, and 85-year-old John Justice compete," Barrett said.
Come and try day was also a chance to test systems and equipment leading into the October 8 start of the AVSL season.
"Our officials and volunteers all play key roles in field and track competition," said Barrett.
First event of the day was the men's 100m in which Oliver Muggleton, Cameron Smith and Angus McKindlay fought out a close finish.
After another footy season and some work on the athletics track, Jorja Morrison showed great form in the 100m, as did the Guillou twins, Allie and Belle. The 400m was a great duel between McKindlay and Smith.
Closest margin of the day was in the 400m where Heathcote's Sophie Scoble, racing for Eaglehawk, held out Belle and Allie Guillou.
"It was also great to see Keely Trew, a long-time competitor, back on the track and showing great form," said Barrett.
The first of the 1500m was taken out by South Bendigo's Greg Hilson in 5:30.08.
The field included University's Craig Green, Bendigo Harriers' Ian Wellard and Anne Buckley who have racked up thousands of laps racing or training at the Retreat Road complex.
The throws events drew many competitors.
National open champion Emma Berg was in form after a rest following a successful hit-out with the Australian under-23 team on its UK tour.
Best in shot put was Kai Norton, a clubmate of Berg's at South Bendigo.
"There is likely to be plenty of interest in the under-14s shot put this season as Jasper Seymour and newcomer Connor Wilson are two of the rising stars at South Bendigo," said Barrett.
In the javelin, Daniel Chisholm from Eaglehawk was not far off the 40 metre mark.
University's Glenn McMillan won the 3000m in 9.41.
Best of the long jumpers was Eaglehawk's William Beaton from clubmate Cameron Smith.
In the women's long jump, Alyssa Beaton led the way on 4.77 metres. At high jump, Eliza Coutts from Bendigo Harriers soared above the 1.55m mark.
Many of the younger athletes from Saturday's meet will return to the Flora Hill track this Thursday for the running of the Loddon District Secondary Schools carnival.
Round one in AVSL on October 8 starts at 1.30pm and includes distance hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 200m, 800m, 3000m or 2000m steeplechase, discus, hammer, long jump and high jump.
