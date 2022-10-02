Weekend winning double a family affair for Symons

Bendigo trainer Rod Symons had a weekend to remember with two homebred half-brothers.
On Saturday, Play on Words produced a gutsy performance at Murtoa to win heat two of the lucrative Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Series.
The victory earned connections $55,000 and, just as importantly, qualified the five-year-old for the $500,000 final at Flemington on Oaks Day.
Less than 24 hours later, younger half-brother Makusha broke through for his first career win with an impressive victory in the opening event at Bendigo on Seymour Cup day.
Play On Words, sired by Port's Voice, and Makusha, sired by Magnus, are out of the mare Kusha.
"We don't go to the sales and spend $100,000-$150,000 on yearlings,'' Symons said.
"We breed the horses ourselves and put a few people in them and have some fun."
The connections of Play On Words are having plenty of fun.
This time last year the gelding had just broken through for a maiden victory at career start number 10.
Now he has a record of five wins and five placings from 20 starts and more than $140,000 in stakemoney.
He relished the soft track at Murtoa and apprentice Sheridan Clarke gave him a nice ride up on the pace in the 1600m event.
He held off the fast-finishing Mi Rock Aly, with Geraldine's Jewel a close-up third.
The win more than made up for the third-placing the week before in the first heat of the MCCC Series at Benalla.
Play On Words led for much of the race only to be pipped for second in a photo-finish. The first two horses in each heat qualify for the final.
"He always showed ability, but (early on) he wouldn't settle in his races,'' Symons said of Play On Words.
"He's starting to settle now, plus he's a tougher and older horse.
"It just shows it pays to be patient with these horses and not move them on if they struggle to win a race as a three-year-old."
Symons said Play On Words was likely to have his next start at Caulfield on Thousand Guineas day before, potentially, running in the final heat of the MCCC Series on Bendigo Cup day as the final lead-up to the final on Oaks Day.
Makusha had his first two starts on wet tracks and relished the firmer surface and the step up in distance to 1500m on Sunday.
In-form jockey Jamie Mott gave Makusha a great ride just behind the speed and the gelding hit the long strongly to win by a neck.
"They've got a nice horse on their hands,'' Mott told racing.com.
"He's very raw still... two or three times he wanted to get keen and he didn't know what was going on.
"He wandered up the straight, he's got a baby brain at the moment, so it was exciting for them that he was able to win a race like that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.