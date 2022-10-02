Bendigo Advertiser
Weekend winning double a family affair for Symons

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:08am, first published 4:00am
Bendigo trainer Rod Symons with in-form galloper Play On Words. Picture by Racing Photos

Bendigo trainer Rod Symons had a weekend to remember with two homebred half-brothers.

