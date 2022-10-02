Tough day for batting in round one of Upper Loddon cricket

Bowlers dominated the opening day of Upper Loddon Cricket Association action.
On a difficult day for batting, Boort-Yando's score of 98 was the highest total of the round.
Boort keeper/batsman Josh Smith was the only player in the competition to make more than 21.
Smith made a well-compiled 41 to rescue Boort from a precarious 2-2 against Kingower.
He added 47 for the third wicket with skipper Jarrod Hodoras (21).
Kingower opening bowlers Kyle Simpson (4-10) and Jayden Leach (2-4) did the damage with the ball as Boort-Yando was dismissed for 98 in the 34th over.
In reply, Kingower's batting line-up struggled to gain any momentum against a disciplined Boort attack.
READ MORE: CV League One season awards announced
READ MORE: World Cup bronze for Maley and Madgen
Kingower batted out its 35 overs, but still fell 18 runs short at 6-80.
Leach (19) and Will Deason (18 not out) were the best performers with the bat.
Fergus Bear (2-14) was the most successful bowler for Boort, but all six bowlers performed well and gave little away.
Arnold started its premiership defence with a 20-run win over Bridgewater in a low-scoring encounter.
Opener Phil Scholes made 16 to be the only Arnold player to reach double-figures in a team total of 71.
Tom McKinley (4-6) had an outstanding start to the season for Bridgewater.
Bridgewater needed one decent partnership with the bat to secure the points, but it didn't eventuate.
The home team lost wickets at regular intervals and was dismissed for just 51 inside 28 overs.
Phil Davies (3-11) and Michael Dale (3-15) tore through the Bridgewater middle-order, while Ryan Metelmann claimed 2-8 and his new-ball partner Jaspa Wendels conceded just eight runs from his seven overs and he claimed a wicket.
After having the bye in round one, Wedderburn Band makes its season debut next Saturday at home against Bridgewater, while Kingower travels to Arnold.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.