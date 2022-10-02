Bendigo Advertiser
Keenan, Bawden win CV League One major awards

Updated October 2 2022 - 7:09am, first published 12:30am
Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden won the Loris Browning Medal in the CV League One Women competition.

Shepparton South's William Keenan and Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden were crowned the CV League One premier players for 2022.

Local News

