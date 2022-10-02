Keenan, Bawden win CV League One major awards

Shepparton South's William Keenan and Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden were crowned the CV League One premier players for 2022.
Keenan won the James Anderson Medal for best player in the League One Men's competition after edging out team-mate Sean Grant in a thrilling count.
Keenan polled 18 votes to defeat Grant by one vote, with Tatura playmaker Cody Sellwood a further five votes back in third place on 12 votes.
Strathdale's Dean Vlaeminck, Spring Gully duo Florent Genevier and Poungshu Thay and Epsom's Kyle Smith and Josh Dwyer polled 11 votes each.
Keenan scored 29 times in the home and away season to be the league's leading goal scorer.
He added one more in South's finals campaign to finish the year with 30 goals.
As expected, the League One Men's All-Star Team was dominated by Shepparton South and Tatura players.
Eaglehawk's Brent Hamblin was the only non-Shepparton South or Tatura player in the starting 11.
Championship winners South had six representatives - Keenan, Joel Aitken, Grant, Jamie De Smit, Greg Nash and Glenn Murison.
Super Cup winners Tatura had four representatives - Fraser Gosstray, Sellwood, Thomas Leech and kepper Daniel Coombs.
Eaglehawk duo Jesse Matthews and Daniel Kelly, Spring Gully's Poungshu Thya and Shepparton United's Lewis Coyle and Goran Petrovski were named on the bench.
Shepparton South's Rob Harmeston was named coach of the team, while Jake Keating was named the best referee.
In her first season at the Reds since crossing from Golden City, Bawden polled 20 votes to win the Loris Browning Medal.
The Spring Gully attacker finished ahead of Strathfieldsaye Colts United team-mates Rebecca Berry, 15 votes, and Maddie Ridsdale, 13 votes.
Shepparton United's Rezwana Baqiri and Spring Gully's Marie Bory rounded out the top five.
Bawden, who scored 18 goals for the year in the Reds' march to the Super Cup final, also won the Sarah Poyser Trophy for the young female player of the year.
Berry capped a super year by winning the leading goal scorer award.
The Colts skipper found the back of the net 30 times in her side's historic clean sweep of the three women's trophies.
Colts dominated the Women's All-Star Team.
Berry, Ridsdale, Tara Thomas, Hannah Fox and Michelle Duffy were named in the starting 11, while Phil Berry was named coach of the year.
Other players in the starting 11 were La Trobe's Olivia Kennedy and Jade Berg, Spring Gully's Marie Bory, Strathdale's Emma Taot and Shepparton United team-mates Trinity Cameron and keeper Lucy Ciancio.
On the bench were Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden and Kylie Thompson, Shepparton United's Tara Amrosini and Maria Villani and Eaglehawk's Beth Baldwin.
Jake Keating picked up his second referee of the year award.
Spring Gully's Reece Yarwood won the Barry Moore Medal for best player in the League One reserves.
Yarwood polled 21 votes to defeat Tatura's Rajvir Singh by one vote.
Eaglehawk's Cayden Kearin, Epsom's Nick Collins and Shepparton United's Jimmy Avram tied for third on 16 votes.
Tatura's Aaron Niglia was a runaway winner of the Mel McGovern Medal in Youth division.
Niglia, who also won the leading goal scorer award, polled 28 votes and finished 10 votes clear of Shepparton South's Nick Mori. Spring Gully's Nawid Kheradyar was third on 11 votes.
Tatura also produced the winner of the League Two Women's count.
Colette Suter earned 23 votes to defeat Kyneton's Sian Hoppell by three votes.
Swan Hill's Connor Brown defeated team-mate Cooper Fox by two votes in the League Two Men's count.
Deniliquin's Josh Perizzolo polled the most votes with 15, but he was ineligible to win, leaving Brown on top with 14 votes.
