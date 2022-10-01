Madgen, Maley win bronze with Opals at World Cup

The Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley and the Bendigo Braves' Tess Madgen claimed their first major international medals when the Opals trounced Canada in the FIBA World Cup Women bronze medal play-off in Sydney.
The Opals won 95-65 to return to the top three of women's basketball after they failed to reach the medal rounds of the Tokyo Olympics last year.
Madgen, who captained the Opals, said the entire squad had played their role in the successful campaign.
"Every night someone stepped up," Madgen said.
"There was always a team-first mentality at the top of their minds and that was super evident.
"You could see all tournament how tough and resilient and relentless we wanted to play.
"Ask any one of us and we'll tell you, it's the best team we've been a part of, it's the best culture.
"Really it comes down to Sandy (coach Sandy Brondello) and all the work she's done behind the scenes with our culture and really embedding that.
"I hope we did Australia proud because we are sure proud of what we've established."
Madgen scored three points in 15 minutes of court time in the bronze medal game, while Maley came off the bench to play the final two-and-a-half minutes of the match.
The star of the show was Lauren Jackson.
The 41-year-old wound back the clock by scoring 30 points - the second-highest individual tally for anyone at the Sydney World Cup.
Fittingly, she was given a standing ovation by the 9000-strong crowd when she was subbed out of the game with two minutes remaining.
Jackson confirmed post-match that the bronze medal match was her final game.
"This journey has been the most humbling but incredible 10 months of my life, and I said to Sandy after the game, thank you for selecting me because it's given me the opportunity to play the sport I love in front of Australia again and to say goodbye this way is just magnificent, I couldn't have imagined it," Jackson said.
It was the Opals' fourth bronze medal at a World Cup.
Madgen said the performance proved that this group could challenge for an Olympic medal in Paris in 2024.
"We're full of hope," she said.
"We've really established what we stand for as a team now and I don't think that'll slide.
"We'll just keep getting stronger and better."
- WITH AAP
