Madgen, Maley win bronze with Opals at World Cup

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:07am, first published October 1 2022 - 10:41pm
Tess Madgen celebrates the Opals' win over Canada in the brone medal game at the World Cup. Picture FIBA

The Bendigo Spirit's Anneli Maley and the Bendigo Braves' Tess Madgen claimed their first major international medals when the Opals trounced Canada in the FIBA World Cup Women bronze medal play-off in Sydney.

