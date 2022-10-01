I love a sunburnt, soggy country

During the past couple of months I have been spending a lot of time travelling up and down the Newell Highway between Bendigo and my old home town of Gunnedah.
My family have farmed this beautiful part of the world for five generations, and it's a place I hold close to my heart, despite the 1100 kilometre distance that separates me from my childhood home these days.
The continuing run of La Nina events has not been kind to northern NSW, and there's been four significant flood events in the past 12 months - including two in the week I was home, and there's the likelihood of a few more yet before eastern Australia's big wet subsides.
I've never seen as much canola as there is spread out across the broad plains and gentle slopes that hug this side of the Great Dividing Range.
I've never seen as much water as there is across sodden paddocks, in roadside drains, on roads and in rivers, creeks and dams.
I've never seen - or hit, so many potholes on the highway either.
Our family farm is about 35 kilometres north of Gunnedah, on the other side of the Namoi River.
I often tell people it's about where the sprawling flat plains stop and the hills that rise from these rich agricultural fields start. It's the area where poet Dorethea Mackellar penned her most famous ode as a child, many years ago.
As we get older, we realise the value of time well spent, and that time is the optimum currency, especially when it comes to time with family.
Being able to sit on the front patio and talk about my dad's childhood memories, his considerable sporting achievements and his own family have been so precious and priceless.
The moments of silence are not awkward, and it's never long before the chirping birds or croaking frogs raise their voices, giving rise to the next topic of conversation.
And now, as surely as night follows day, the incredibly wet weather that has dogged areas to our north has started to wreak havoc here in central Victoria, with a couple of minor flood events on the Loddon and Avoca rivers already, and a moderate flood slowly creeping along the mighty Murry River to our north.
Lake Eppalock is spilling for the first time in five years, and the threat of heavy rains later next week must surely be a significant concern for emergency services and communities in low lying areas along all our river systems.
I rode out to Derrinal on Lake Eppalock's eastern fringes on Saturday to remind myself of what our local storage looks like when it's so full. It was spectacular.
Weather is likely to be a major news story right across south-eastern Australia in the next few weeks, so too the countdown to the November 26 state election.
The Addy has banded together with our fellow ACM mastheads across Victoria and published a survey to garner the thoughts, concerns and wishes of readers ahead of the election.
It's a chance for you to have your say, and it only takes a few minutes to complete. Please click on the link and share your views....
We believe it's our role to advocate for and on behalf of the communities we serve, and we will be seeking responses from politicians and would-be politicians prior to November 26 to try and secure the best deals for our region, and to hold politicians accountable.
The feelgood story of the past week must surely be the fairytale finish to the AFL career of Bendigo's Joel Selwood, who went out a winner in every possible way last Saturday. Holding aloft the premiership cup was just one component of a day even Selwood must surely see as one truly special and a day that might never be topped.
The Elmore Field Days make their welcome return this coming week, and we have a few tickets to offer subscribers. Call in to our offices at 67-71 Williamson Street on Monday and we will have five double tickets offering free entry to the Elmore event, which is on Tuesday - Thursday next week. But be quick!
Finally, a moment of indulgence as we congratulate one of our own.
Addy photographer Darren Howe is another in a long line of brilliant professionals I have been privileged to work with. His triple success at Friday night's Rural Press Club of Victoria awards was so richly deserved.
I trust that like the rest of us at the Addy, you all enjoy the difference Darren makes to what we do.
Here's a few other highlights from the week that was.
Thanks again for your support.
Peter Kennedy, Editor
Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.