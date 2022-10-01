BENDIGO Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has won the prestigious Photographer of the Year award at Friday night's Rural Press Club of Victoria awards night.
Mr Howe also took out the General Interest and Sports photography categories of regional Victoria's most keenly contested awards competition.
Advertiser editor Peter Kennedy said the awards were a fitting recognition for a photographer who has produced a consistently excellent body of work over so many years.
"Darren has been a regular fixture on the list of winners at these awards for the past five years, and his ability to continue to produce such outstanding photography day after day is to be admired.
"He has a rare ability to make his subjects feel at ease and to trust him, and it shows.
"Darren is a highly valued and popular member of the Addy team, with a keen sense for news and a calming influence midst the hurly-burly of the newsroom, and I know all his colleagues will be thrilled that his photographs have again been acknowledged in this way."
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
