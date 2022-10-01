Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Advertiser's Darren Howe named Rural Press Club of Victoria Photographer of the Year.

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated October 1 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This portrait of para-cyclist Sarah Cheshire was among the winning entries submitted by Darren Howe.

BENDIGO Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has won the prestigious Photographer of the Year award at Friday night's Rural Press Club of Victoria awards night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.