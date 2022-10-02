CASTLEMAINE's council has avoided steeper drops in public approval thanks partly to a popular COVID-19 response, newly released survey results suggest.
The Mount Alexander Shire failed to hold the significant gains it made last year across key measures, a new JWS Research poll of 400 residents has found.
But the shire is riding high.
It has avoided major declines as the pandemic has subsided. its approval ratings are "significantly higher" than average for councils of its size, pollsters said.
Its COVID-19 response remains among its most highly approved services in 2022. Nearly 70 per cent of those surveyed said it had been positive.
A similar percentage approved of the appearance of public spaces as well as community and cultural activities.
Those successes offset low scores across multiple areas.
Ratepayers savaged the council over its handling of unsealed road maintenance with a 43 per cent approval rate.
The council also lost "significant" support for sealed roads, along with local streets and footpaths, pollsters said.
They warned the council it would need to lift its game on a host of low approval ratings for planning matters including building permits, population growth and general town planning.
"Perceptions of town planning have a strong influence on Council's overall performance rating, so it will be particularly important to address residents' concerns," pollsters said.
They wanted the council to aim for "consistency".
"In recent years, even prior to the pandemic, Council ratings have fluctuated significantly year to year," the pollsters said.
"In the next 12 months, Council should aim for greater consistency in performance, to begin to build more steady long-term trends of improvement."
The council was disappointed but not surprised to see falling satisfaction with some service areas "given the challenges we have faced over the last year", chief executive Darren Fuzzard said.
"This decline is also consistent with a general trend across Victoria, where the average satisfaction rates with local government have reduced overall."
Mr Fuzzard thanked people for their feedback.
"As always you have given us a very helpful insight to how we are going, and areas we can improve," he said.
The City of Greater Bendigo released the latest of its annual survey results back in August.
They showed a significant drop in satisfaction over consultation and engagement as well as for sealed roads.
Its poor scores were offset by gains elsewhere including for its handling of waste management and customer service.
