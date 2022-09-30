Daniels named in national squad; Braves win under-14 final in overtime

Bendigo junior basketballer Dash Daniels will represent Australia later this year.
The athletic guard has been named in the Australian team to compete in the FIBA Oceania Under-15 Championships in Guam in late November.
Daniels earned selection on the back of strong performances at recent training camps at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence in Canberra.
Earlier this year he led the Braves' under-16 squad to the country championship.
"The FIBA Oceania under-15 tournament is an entry point for these young players into the green and gold pathway and an exciting opportunity for all involved," director of high performance coach development Peter Lonergan said.
"Wearing the green and gold is a huge honour for players of any age, and we are excited to watch this young group compete in Guam."
The tournament is a qualifying event for the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship.
Six of the 12 players in the national under-15 boys team are from Victoria.
The team will be coached by Ash Arnott, who is currently the Centre Of Excellence assistant coach.
The Bendigo Braves' under-14 boys won the Shield final in thrilling fashion at the national championships in Sydney on Friday.
The young Braves defeated South Australian club Norwood 56-49 in overtime to secure 13th place overall in the prestigious tournament.
The Braves were unlucky to cop a tough pool in the preliminary rounds.
They lost two of their three pool games by a combined five points, which saw them finish third in their pool. The top two teams in each pool advanced to the Championship section.
As a result, 13th place overall was the highest the Braves could finish and the youngsters did themselves proud by going through the Shield section undefeated.
In the knockout finals they defeated highly-rated clubs Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Rollers and Norwood.
The Shield grand final against Norwood had momentum swings, but the Braves showed great composure in overtime to claim the gold medal.
Nunawading won the Championship division, with the Braves' rival Ballarat finishing seventh overall.
