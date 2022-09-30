Bendigo Advertiser

Daniels named in national squad; Braves win under-14 final in overtime

Updated September 30 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves' junior Dash Daniels will represent Australia at under-15 level. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo junior basketballer Dash Daniels will represent Australia later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.